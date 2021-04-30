‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 18 The Mirror
My mind was so turned inside out, that regardless the absurdity of circumstance, I resolved myself to believe, tipped by the thought that I should have been happier to be wrong...”ITHACA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 18 The Mirror from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud and SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
— C.W. Männe
Jacob is the younger C.W. and his mind is rejecting the claims, which on the surface seem insane. How can twins be separated by 30 years? Well, they were born together, but one stopped growing at 10 years old. This is the first indication that C.W. has a memory of who he is or who he was. Because it is really him speaking to some deeper part of himself, the information wells up in him, involuntarily. The idea that one twin has his heart on the right side and one has it on the left, is the symbol of a broken heart…the place where the two aspects of C.W. were originally split in the divorce.
Sir David stated that “Mahne and I kid each other that we are the inside-out versions of each other. That’s gone on for years, and here we played it out with the idea of a mirror of which C.W. is confronting Jacob, who is his exact opposite. In truth, the boy is the other half of C.W. he's the missing puzzle piece in C.W.'s fully expressed self. We really played this up with the idea that they each possess one half of the same heart; right hearted and left hearted twins.”
Mahne reminded us of a passage from one of his favorite poems "The Man in the Glass" written and in memory of Peter Dale Wimbrow Sr. "You may fool the whole world down the pathway of life and get pats on the back as you pass But your final reward will be heartaches and tears if you’ve cheated the man in the glass."
The Grangita is entitled ‘Faces of Evil.'
