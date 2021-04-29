GAMECHANGERS Global Awards 2021 awarded Elite Capital & Co. the United Kingdom - GAMECHANGER of the Year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that the success of being in GAMECHANGERS Global Awards 2021 was the result of the company’s enormous effort and teamwork since it was founded in 2012.

The President's Office of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, received a letter from those in charge of the GAMECHANGERS Global Awards stating: "2020 was an incredibly tough year, as the Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill. The difficult operating environment makes this year’s winners in our GLOBAL AWARDS program even more deserving of the coveted trophy. Not only have businesses successfully managed the pressures of running their operations remotely, but have also taken care of their customers and staff, responding rapidly to their needs and stepping up support in these demanding times. What is clear from the thousands of entries we have received this year is that the investments which businesses have been making in their digital transformation efforts have truly paid off and will continue to reap rewards in the years to come, in terms of lowering the cost to serve, improving customer experience and driving the inclusion agenda".

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects.

George Matharu, in his statement, praised the support of the Kuwaiti Businessman Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of the Board of Directors, who has enhanced the profile of Elite Capital & Co. Limited over the past nine years; “Dr. Khazaal is responsible for the development of fruitful business strategies with customers on a local, international and governmental level by using his relationships and influence that he has gained over time”.

Elite Capital & Co. has designed and launched in January 2020 the first one-of-a-kind financial system under the name ‘Government Future Financing 2030 Program’ to financially support the governments to reach the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. George Matharu, MBA. concluded his statement by saying “Being one of the influencers of global finance (GAMECHANGERS) is a unique thing that makes us keen to continue to maintain this position among the countries and governments of the world and provide the best financial services to our clients".

CONTACT:

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
Website: ec.uk.com

Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

