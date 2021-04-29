Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels Announces World Raffle for Coral Reef Restoration
The project will be the world’s largest coral reef restoration funding program. Program was first announced opening day at UN Climate Accords in Paris.
The Bora Bora Biorock are still being maintained. They are doing magnificently. Have had requests from many more islands, but no funding was available. Now funding is available via the raffles.”SOUTH PACIFIC ISLANDS , April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels, LLC is excited to announce the world’s largest coral reef restoration funding program assisting 24 island nations. The project will be funded through The South Pacific Islands Adventure charitable raffle.
— Dr. Thomas Goreau
The Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels raffles will have a total of 240 winners from 240 different raffles, but the greatest winners will be the South Pacific Island Nations, including the Republic of Palau. Each island nation will receive $1 million in a trust. It will be administered by the world’s leading coral restoration company and led by Chief Scientist Dr. Thomas Goreau.
Dr. Tom Goreau is President of the Global Coral Reef Alliance, a non-profit organization for coral reef protection and sustainable management. He has dived longer and in more coral reefs around the world than any coral scientist. He was previously Senior Scientific Affairs Officer at the United Nations Centre for Science and Technology for Development, in charge of global climate change and biodiversity issues.
Dr. Goreu is now Technical Advisor to SIDS DOCK, working with Small Island Developing States in climate adaptation projects, and Chief Scientist of Blue Regeneration, which is perfecting the technology.
Dr. Tom Goreau holds patents with the late Wolf Hilbertz for new methods for preserving coral reefs from global warming and pollution, restoring marine ecosystems, shore protection, mariculture and non-toxic methods of preserving wood from marine boring organisms, termites, rot and fire. This increases the lifetime of wood and decreases island logging.
The charitable raffle is open to legal residents age 18 or older at the time of entry. There is no purchase or contribution necessary to participate. Winners will receive a $100,000 prize for a week long journey to the Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels in the Republic of Palau and a week long stay at a Palau Resort, including two round-trip, business-class airline tickets. We are working on upgrading to First Class if the long haul airlines work a deal. Federal Prize Taxes Paid see full details.
“Seventy-five percent of the world’s coral reefs are currently threatened by local and global pressures, according to a comprehensive analysis released by the World Resources Institute, along with the Nature Conservancy, the WorldFish Center, the International Coral Reef Action Network, Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network and the UNEP-World Conservation Monitoring Center, and a network of more than 25 partner organizations, including NOAA. For the first time, the analysis includes threats from climate change, including warming seas and rising ocean acidification,” said Tony Webb of Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels.
The funds, along with the principles of BioRock Technology, will combat the most immediate and direct threats from local sources, which currently threaten more than 60 percent of coral reefs from fishing, coastal development and pollution. If left unchecked, the threats to coral reefs will increase to more than 90 percent by 2030 and affect all coral reefs by 2050.
Restoring and maintaining coral reefs is an expensive process requiring rebar cages, welding, underwater low voltage cables, batteries, energy and coral reef nursery maintenance. Funds will be used to pay local divers to locate broken or sick coral and transport it to the nursery. The work will provide needed jobs in all 24 of the South Pacific Islands.
However, Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels has encountered a problem in the Solomon Islands.
“We have no South Pacific Islands Bank that will receive the donations and no coral reef restoration nurseries for the South Pacific Islands nations, including Palau.”
For more information, visit usakw.wordpress.com/.
