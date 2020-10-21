Middle East Nations are Invited to Journey to the Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels, LLC International Sea Station
Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels, LLC is fabricating the world's first moveable underwater luxury hotel, to be operating in Red Sea no later than December 2021.
With the VIP GUEST DEAL Middle East and European nations can have their moveable Planet Ocean Underwater Hotel operational in the Gulf of Aqaba, Red Sea and/or the Solomon Islands.”KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “What is the parable of this worldly life in comparison to the Hereafter other than one of man dipping his finger in the sea? Let him see what he brings forth.”
— Tony Webb, Managing Director of Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels, LLC
مَا مَثَلُ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا مَثَلُ مَا يَجْعَلُ أَحَدُكُمْ إِصْبَعَهُ فِي الْيَمِّ فَلْيَنْظُرْ بِمَ يَرْجِعُ
These are the words of The Prophet Muhammad (s) preaching on the mysteries of the universe and of the deep. Mankind has been captivated by these mysteries ever since the first man stood beside the ocean and longed to see the wonders contained within.
Throughout history mankind's visits to the ocean realm have been fleeting but as science and technology take leaps and bounds forward that has changed and now Planet Ocean Underwater Hotel makes it possible to live for days and even weeks within the ocean realm and contemplate the wonders of the sea.
Planet Ocean, the worlds largest free floating underwater hotel is inviting guests from across the Middle East to experience the worlds first underwater cruise in the Gulf of Aqaba and the unparalleled beauty the Red Sea has to offer. Up to 24 guests can stay in the 12 staterooms each providing panoramic views of the marine world. Equipped with world class dive facilities including the first ever integrated moon pool guests can suit up and dive directly from the hotel before returning to enjoy dinner and watch the abundant marine life swim by the window before retiring to sleep beneath the waves.
Planet Ocean is more than just a luxury underwater hotel it is a fully fledged marine research centre equipped to accommodate research teams, PhD students and film crews from universities and organisations around the world. With a wide array of remote cameras and scientific monitoring equipment combined with the facilities for a wet lab and the capacity to operate submersibles from the moon pool Planet Ocean will be a mecca for ocean scientists and documentary makers for years to come.
With permission granted from the Florida Department of Environment Protection to operate in the Florida waters, this includes the Dry Tortougas National Park. The Solomon Islands recently granted permission to operate in their waters. Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels CEO and US Navy veteran Tony Webb set his eyes towards the Gulf of Aqaba and is seeking the permissions needed to operate in this region. With expanded horizons the route for the maiden voyage is being finalised with plans to operate in the greatest dive sites in the Red Sea.
Tony is inviting guests from the across the Middle East to take part in the maiden voyages and become Planet Ocean VIPs securing their ticket on the their first voyage aboard the new International Station with a refundable deposit of $3,500 USD. This package will provide VIPs with a full weeks access to the station during the first year of operation with recurring week long access every 15 months for 5 years with the full cost per night averaging $2,300 across the 28 days this package includes. The entire VIP package costs less than one weekend at a fixed underwater residence in the Maldives.
You are invited to take part in the first step in a project that could change the way we view marine research and underwater hotels, providing opportunities and unforgettable experiences that have never been been available before in some of the worlds most stunning marine environments ushering in a new era when coming up for air does not mean leaving the ocean.
