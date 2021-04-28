MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

April 19, 2021 to April 26, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 19, 2021, through Monday, April 26, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 35 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Tomar McWilliams, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Fugitive from Justice, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-050-200

An Atak Arms Zoraki 914 9mm caliber handgun and an Atak Arms Zoraki 4918 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Robert Simon, of Southeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Maurice Andre Reynolds, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-050-458

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

A PPSH-41 submachine gun was recovered in the 600 block of Randolph Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-050-640

A Browning Arms Pro-40 .40 caliber handgun and a DZA ZM4 5.56mm caliber assault rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-050-733

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Deandre Malik Jacob, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-050-734

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Springfield XD BB gun were recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-050-815

An Amadeo Rossi .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Carroll Bernard Clegg, of Northwest, D.C., for National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-050-988

Thursday, April 22, 2021

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger Pro-40 5.56 caliber assault rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Ricardo Owen Hampton, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of PCP, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-051-198

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of B Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Daniel Joshua Griffin, of Northeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Brandon Bell, of Southeast, D.C., for No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-051-235

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Wayne James Rushing, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-051-262

Friday, April 23, 2021

A Taurus PT-1911 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, and a .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Dayjuan Henderson, of Southeast, D.C., 22-year-old Dasean Mathew, of Southwest, D.C., 32-year-old Terrance Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., 26-year-old Clarence Minor, of Greenbelt, MD, 31-year-old Marquee Jones, of Northeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Jamal Rivas, of Northwest, D.C., for National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with an Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-051-488

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Allen McClendon, of Montgomery, AL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-051-534

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Isherwood Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-051-934

Saturday, April 24, 2021

A Radical Firearms RF-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 400 block of P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Aaron Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-051-999