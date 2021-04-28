PennDOT to Rehabilitate 232-Year-Old Trinity Lane (Route 320) Bridge over Gulph Mills Creek in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 10, on a project to rehabilitate the 232-year-old bridge carrying Trinity Lane (Route 320) over Gulph Mills Creek in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.

During the three-month rehabilitation project, PennDOT’s contractor will utilize original salvaged stone to perform various masonry repairs, cleaning and repointing; install new guiderail and resurface the roadway and approaches. The original plaque on the structure will also be preserved.

Built in 1789 and reconstructed in 1980, the Trinity Lane Bridge is the fifth oldest bridge in use in the United States and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The structure is 22-feet-long, 34-feet-wide and carries just over 7,000 vehicles per day.

Due to the nature of construction, Trinity Lane (Route 320) will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Holstein Road and Balligomingo Road beginning Monday, May 10, through the completion of the project scheduled for early August.

During the closure, Trinity Lane (Route 320) motorists will be directed to use Holstein Road, Swedeland Road and South Gulph Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Trinity Lane (Route 320) Bridge is one of five structures in Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $4,948,703 project.

Structures completed under this project include:

Kaolin Road Bridge over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County; and

Concord Road over Green Creek in Concord Township, Delaware County.

The other structures included in this bridge replacement and rehabilitation project include the following:

Mansion Road over the south branch of French Creek in Warwick Township, Chester County. Built in 1904, Mansion Road Bridge (Brower’s Bridge) is listed with the National Register of Historic Places and a part of the Reading Furnace Historic District; and

Route 63 (Red Lion Road) over Huntingdon Valley Creek in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in fall 2021.

