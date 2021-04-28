Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interstate Plastics Offers New Colors for Multiwall Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate multiwall in bronze. (Artist credit: SVproduction)

Polycarbonate multiwall in red.

Polycarbonate multiwall in green.

Interstate Plastics now offers multiwall polycarbonate in a variety of colors, alongside traditional selections of transparent, translucent, and opaque white.

Polycarbonate multiwall's panels allow for impressively high durability and impact resistance while remaining much lighter than glass.”
— Christopher Isar
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polycarbonate multiwall features exceptional strength, insulation, impact resistance, and light transmission properties, making it ideal for applications including data center fire protection, greenhouse construction, skylight installations, and hurricane storm protection. As a leading provider and master distributor of polycarbonate multiwall sheet and accompanying accessories, Interstate Plastics' experts offer custom-tailored solutions for customers' glazing, roofing, and containment system needs.

Adding to the material's versatility, Interstate Plastics now offers multiwall and twinwall sheets in various colors, including red, blue, green, yellow, and bronze, alongside traditional selections of translucent, opaque white, and clear transparent twinwall. Colored polycarbonate sheets feature the same benefits as their counterparts: they are double paneled and specifically designed to trap air to increase their insulation strength. This double panel structure also gives the polycarbonate multiwall its impressive durability and impact resistance while remaining twelve times lighter than glass.

Polycarbonate twinwall and multiwall have built-in UV protection and are ideal for outdoor applications like greenhouses and harsh weather applications like storm windows. Interstate Plastics also offers specialized polycarbonate twinwall grades that maximize condensate control, light transmission, and UV resistance.

Interstate Plastics carries a full line of polycarbonate twinwall and multiwall accessories and tools, everything you need to get the job done. To learn more about polycarbonate multiwall solutions for your projects, give Interstate Plastics a call at (888) 768-5759.

Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profiles, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.

