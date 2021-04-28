Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,788 in the last 365 days.

Select Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DUNN, N.C., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company, today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $6.3 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.36, compared to net income of $1.1 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.06 for the comparative quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net income in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in earnings from the three additional western North Carolina branches that were acquired in April of 2020, an increase in non-interest income and a reduction in the provision for loan losses.

Total assets, deposits, and gross loans for the Company as of March 31, 2021 were $1.8 billion, $1.6 billion, and $1.3 billion, respectively, compared to total assets of $1.3 billion, total deposits of $982.7 million, and gross loans of $1.0 billion as of the same date in 2020.

Comments of the Chief Executive Officer and Other Matters

William Hedgepeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are very pleased with our first-quarter earnings. Our markets are rebounding even with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the businesses in the communities we serve are growing and are posting stronger revenues and profits. These businesses have adapted their operations for things such as limited occupancy, having some employees working remotely, revising product and service offerings, changes in hours of operations and implementing other changes to ensure their success. We have assisted our customers in our markets with additional Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP loans, expedited loan renewals and quicker loan decisions. During the first quarter we had strong loan growth of $37.9 million, an increase in deposits of $96.8 million and we increased total assets by $102.3 million. Our mortgage and SBA departments had their strongest quarter yet increasing fee income by $192,000 over the first quarter of 2020. We are very pleased with the growth in our newer western North Carolina markets, and in Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Cornelius (Charlotte area) and Virginia Beach. We are expecting continued franchise growth related to those strategic initiatives. We have worked very hard on our net interest margin and are pleased to report it was 4.02% for the first quarter this year. It has been extremely difficult to maintain our margin at this level but I can assure you it is constantly at the forefront of our daily decisions.”

Hedgepeth continued, “Our asset quality has remained very strong and has even improved when compared to the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2020. Past dues, nonaccruals and foreclosed real estate were lower at March 31, 2021 when compared to either March 31, 2020 or December 31, 2020. Our staff has worked diligently with our customers to understand the issues and challenges they are facing. Our PPP loan portfolio was approximately $51.2 million at the end of March 2021 and is down approximately $4.3 million since year end. In Phase 1 we originated 1,249 PPP loans for $97.0 million. As of March 31, 2021, we had 1,067 PPP loans that were forgiven totaling $81.4 million. In Phase 3 we have originated $35.6 million as of March 31, 2021. At the height of the pandemic we granted 419 loan deferrals related to COVID-19 for $219.6 million. As of March 31, 2021, we had 18 loan deferrals related to COVID-19 totaling $16.8 million. Based on our asset quality numbers our allowance for loan loss was reduced slightly from year-end, but we believe it is sufficient to absorb any losses in the near future. The country is not out of the pandemic yet so we will continue to provide additional staff resources, together with an ‘all hands-on deck’ philosophy to facilitate as many customer requests as possible. We will continue to work with our customers by assisting them with any stimulus programs in the future.”  

“We stated last year that all of us are dealing with unprecedented times, and it was paramount that we remain flexible and accommodate the needs of the communities in which we operate. All of our branch lobbies are now open for business transactions while keeping the health and safety of our customers and employees as our primary objective. As we continue to proceed through the recovery process of the pandemic, we will remain mindful of the changes in the operational activities our customers adopted to address the effects of social distancing measures, occupancy limitations and other challenges that influenced how they interacted with their customers. We believe crafting financial solutions which enable and enhance our customers’ relationships with their customers further strengthens business partnerships during these times.”

Other matters of interest to shareholders are:

  • The Company repurchased 286,799 shares of Company common stock during the first quarter of 2021 under the repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors. The Company may repurchase up to an additional 264,099 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan.
  • Loan growth was over $37.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $15.9 million and $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased loan balances due to branch acquisitions and organic growth. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a decreasing loan yield, an increase in securities balances at a lower yield, plus the reduction in other earning assets at a lower yield. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.6 billion and $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The yield on those assets decreased 44 basis points, from 4.98% in the first quarter of 2020 to 4.54% for the same period in 2021. This was primarily due to lower rates on recently originated loans and a reduction of accretion from acquired loans on a comparative quarter basis.

The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $325.1 million, to $1.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $788.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. Low-cost savings, NOW and money market deposits increased $397.6 million while the cost of transactional deposits increased from 0.43% to 0.52%, or 9 basis points year over year.   The cost of total deposits decreased from 1.25% in the first quarter of 2020 to 0.72% in the first quarter of 2021 due to the decrease in the cost of time deposits. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company’s net interest margin was 4.02% and net interest spread was 3.79%. In the first quarter of 2020, net interest margin was 4.03% and net interest spread was 3.59%.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a recovery of provision for loan losses (of $777,000), based primarily on adjustments to qualitative allowance factors and improved economic performance metrics related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A discount of 0.10% that was applied to all loan pools for factors related to the economic impact of COVID-19 for the prior quarter was removed. This removal resulted from increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines, stimulus packages, and more relaxed restrictions on businesses. We granted payment extensions on approximately 18 commercial and consumer loans totaling $16.8 million related to the impact of COVID-19 for the quarter.  On a comparative quarter basis, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, based primarily on adjustments to qualitative loan factors related to the pandemic trends in the loan portfolio present during that quarter. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $144,000 compared to net charge-offs of $11,000 in the first quarter of 2020.  These charge-offs resulted in a net charge-off rate of 0.04% of average loans for the current quarter, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.00% in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $1.7 million, an increase of $238,000 from $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $256,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $338,000 for the first quarter in 2020, representing a $82,000 decrease on a comparative quarter basis. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $128,000 from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. Fees of $288,000 from presold mortgages and $197,000 from SBA loans totaled $485,000 in the first quarter of 2021, which represented an increase of $192,000 from the $293,000 of fees in the first quarter of 2020. The Company did not sell any investment securities in the first quarter of 2021 or 2020.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expenses increased by $949,000 to $10.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from $9.2 million for the same period in 2020. In general, most categories of non-interest expenses increased, primarily due to an increase in expenses related to our western North Carolina branches acquired in April 2020. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the first quarter of 2021 versus the same period in 2020:

  • Personnel expenses increased $500,000 to $6.1 million, due to additional branch personnel and cost-of-living increases.
  • Occupancy expenses increased $59,000, primarily due to additional branches, repairs and maintenance and increased rent expense due to normal rent escalation.
  • FDIC insurance premium expense increased $392,000 due to increased assets from acquisition and growth.
  • CDI expense decreased $28,000 due to amortization.
  • Professional fees increased by $90,000 to $462,000.
  • Other expenses increased by $112,000 due primarily to increased branches.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 22.6% and 20.2% for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $1.8 billion, an increase of $568.8 million from a year earlier. Gross loans at March 31, 2021 were $1.3 billion, up $302.8 million or 29.1% from a year earlier, and total deposits were $1.6 billion, an increase of $600.0 million or 61.1% from a year earlier.

Retail deposits (excluding brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at a rate of 102.7% or $614.3 million as of March 31, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Wholesale deposits decreased from $19.5 million at March 31, 2020 to $3.2 million at March 31, 2021 as we continue emphasizing core deposit growth to replace wholesale deposits.

About Select Bank & Trust Company

Select Bank & Trust has 22 full-service offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Cornelius (Charlotte area), Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Franklin, Goldsboro, Greenville, Highlands, Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Sylva and Wilmington, North Carolina; in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg and Rock Hill; and in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Bank also has loan production offices in Wilson, Durham and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Select Bancorp, Inc.

Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. The Company primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures we use to evaluate our performance and discuss in this release and the accompanying tables are identified as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of operations, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar, or with names similar, to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; and (b) tangible book value per share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by shares of common stock outstanding. For tangible book value per share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per share. A reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share is included in the tables that accompany this release.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of our goals and expectations with respect to earnings, revenue, and expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to anticipated market share growth, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. The actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for various reasons, including, but not limited to: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread, which include wide disruptions to business activity that may impact the financial strength of our borrowers; our ability to manage growth or achieve it at all; substantial changes in financial markets; our ability to obtain the synergies and expense efficiencies anticipated from our acquisition activity and branch divestures and consolidations; regulatory changes; impacts from the recent presidential election, change in congressional leadership, and change in executive branch leadership, including regulatory agendas that may impact the business climate in which we operate; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions; adverse economic conditions that impact our borrowers’ ability to pay their debts when due; and changes in real estate values and the real estate market. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s SEC filings, including its periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, copies of which are available upon request from the Company. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SELECT BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
                   
  March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
      (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
                   
Cash and due from banks $ 22,533     $ 23,324     $ 25,068     $ 24,037     $ 20,030  
Interest-earning deposits in other banks   133,884       87,399       249,541       157,521       35,544  
Certificates of deposit   250       -       -       -       -  
Federal funds sold   4,966       5,364       8,046       9,726       11,673  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   208,648       194,492       87,434       62,958       64,738  
Loans held for sale   3,953       2,064       2,945       3,455       1,606  
Loans   1,342,316       1,304,384       1,283,457       1,249,999       1,039,514  
Allowance for loan losses   (13,187 )     (14,108 )     (13,561 )     (12,054 )     (10,586 )
NET LOANS   1,329,129       1,290,276       1,269,896       1,237,945       1,028,928  
                   
Accrued interest receivable   4,991       5,110       4,486       4,400       3,839  
Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, at cost   862       1,147       3,059       3,059       3,059  
Other non-marketable securities   655       709       718       718       718  
Foreclosed real estate   1,968       2,172       3,237       3,561       3,737  
Premises and equipment, net   20,222       20,587       20,883       20,893       17,868  
Right of use lease asset   8,358       8,558       8,756       8,953       8,414  
Bank owned life insurance   30,586       30,432       30,271       30,110       29,950  
Goodwill   42,907       42,907       41,914       41,914       24,579  
Core deposit intangible ("CDI")   1,363       1,513       1,677       1,856       1,431  
Other assets   17,054       13,991       14,015       7,854       7,380  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,832,329     $ 1,730,045     $ 1,771,946     $ 1,618,960     $ 1,263,494  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 448,835     $ 395,916     $ 408,209     $ 400,098     $ 250,031  
Savings   55,184       51,843       51,629       52,597       41,815  
Money market and NOW   708,172       649,677       610,275       495,609       306,051  
Time   370,446       388,381       402,667       390,449       384,754  
TOTAL DEPOSITS   1,582,637       1,485,817       1,472,780       1,338,753       982,651  
                   
Short-term debt   -       -       20,000       20,000       20,000  
Long-term debt   12,372       12,372       37,372       37,372       37,372  
Lease Liability   8,766       8,930       9,089       9,243       8,669  
Accrued interest payable   206       246       449       457       536  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   15,859       7,312       18,889       1,597       2,181  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,619,840       1,514,677       1,558,579       1,407,422       1,051,409  
                   
Shareholders' Equity                  
Common stock   17,227       17,507       17,787       17,863       18,056  
Additional paid-in-capital   132,400       135,058       137,130       137,559       138,788  
Retained earnings   67,178       60,838       56,917       54,460       53,779  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust   (2,449 )     (2,416 )     (2,352 )     (2,553 )     (2,791 )
Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan Rabbi Trust   2,449       2,416       2,352       2,553       2,791  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (4,316 )     1,965       1,533       1,656       1,462  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   212,489       215,368       213,367       211,538       212,085  
                   
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,832,329     $ 1,730,045     $ 1,771,946     $ 1,618,960     $ 1,263,494  
                                       


SELECT BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
                             
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
    March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2020*   December 31, 2019*
            (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts)        
INTEREST INCOME                            
Loans   $ 17,035     $ 17,901   $ 15,404   $ 14,086   $ 13,589     $ 60,980   $ 54,605
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in other banks     25       52     54     33     168       307     1,838
Investments     920       752     367     381     421       1,921     2,003
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME     17,980       18,705     15,825     14,500     14,178       63,208     58,446
                             
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Money market, NOW and savings deposits     924       1,041     891     648     348       2,928     1,616
Time deposits     1,038       1,269     1,415     1,576     1,931       6,191     8,061
Short-term debt     16       131     145     141     87       504     62
Long-term debt     71       240     263     281     352       1,136     1,817
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE     2,049       2,681     2,714     2,646     2,718       10,759     11,556
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME     15,931       16,024     13,111     11,854     11,460       52,449     46,890
                             
PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES     (777 )     400     1,638     1,933     2,273       6,244     438
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES     16,708       15,624     11,473     9,921     9,187       46,205     46,452
                             
NON-INTEREST INCOME                            
Fees on the sale of mortgages     485       248     517     355     293       1,413     753
Gain on securities     -       -     -     -     -       -     48
Service charges on deposit accounts     256       291     257     206     338       1,092     1,161
Other fees and income     941       1,002     950     850     813       3,615     3,457
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     1,682       1,541     1,724     1,411     1,444       6,120     5,419
                             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Personnel     6,132       5,977     5,742     5,786     5,632       23,137     20,278
Occupancy and equipment     990       986     1,008     986     931       3,911     3,695
Deposit insurance     380       374     370     76     (12 )     808     184
Professional Fees     462       430     399     451     372       1,652     1,886
CDI amortization     151       164     179     195     179       717     825
Merger/acquisition related expenses     -       -     7     709     39       755     406
Information systems     1,046       1,049     1,043     972     1,038       4,102     3,492
Foreclosed-related expenses     (140 )     342     228     187     5       762     140
Debt extinguishment     -       1,616     -     -     -       1,616     -
Other     1,175       1,193     1,091     1,140     1,063       4,487     4,234
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     10,196       12,131     10,067     10,502     9,247       41,947     35,140
                             
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES     8,194       5,034     3,130     830     1,384       10,378     16,731
                             
INCOME TAXES     1,854       1,113     673     149     280       2,215     3,696
NET INCOME   $ 6,340     $ 3,921   $ 2,457   $ 681   $ 1,104     $ 8,163   $ 13,035
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING                        
Basic   $ 0.36     $ 0.22   $ 0.14   $ 0.04   $ 0.06     $ 0.46   $ 0.69
Diluted   $ 0.36     $ 0.22   $ 0.14   $ 0.04   $ 0.06     $ 0.45   $ 0.68
                             
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON                            
Basic Outstanding Shares     17,386,715       17,637,540     17,847,913     18,013,863     18,255,351       17,937,596     19,016,808
Diluted Outstanding Shares     17,415,680       17,661,922     17,866,822     18,030,136     18,287,064       17,961,258     19,063,237
* Audited                            
                             


Select Bancorp, Inc.                          
Asset quality                          
                           
  For Periods Ended
  March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts, unaudited)
Non-accrual loans $ 6,095     $ 6,790     $ 7,695     $ 7,979     $ 7,201     $ 6,790     $ 5,941  
Accruing TDRs   7,072       7,506       6,044       6,420       5,619       7,506       6,207  
Total non-performing loans   13,167       14,296       13,739       14,399       12,820       14,296       12,148  
Foreclosed real estate   1,968       2,172       3,237       3,561       3,737       2,172       3,533  
Total non-performing assets $ 15,135     $ 16,468     $ 16,976     $ 17,960     $ 16,557     $ 16,468     $ 15,681  
                           
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 1,673     $ 802     $ 1,548     $ 1,326     $ 1,182     $ 802     $ 1,231  
Allowance for loan losses $ 13,187     $ 14,108     $ 13,561     $ 12,054     $ 10,586     $ 14,108     $ 8,324  
                           
Allowance for loans to period end loans   0.98 %     1.08 %     1.06 %     0.96 %     1.02 %     1.08 %     0.81 %
Non-performing loans & accruing loans past due 90 days or more to period ending loans   1.11 %     1.16 %     1.19 %     1.26 %     1.35 %     1.16 %     1.30 %
Non-performing loans to period ending loans   0.98 %     1.10 %     1.07 %     1.15 %     1.23 %     1.10 %     1.18 %
Allowance for loans to non-performing loans   100 %     99 %     99 %     84 %     83 %     99 %     69 %
Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets   87 %     86 %     80 %     67 %     64 %     86 %     53 %
Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets and accruing loans past due 90 days or more   78 %     82 %     73 %     63 %     60 %     82 %     49 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.83 %     0.95 %     0.96 %     1.11 %     1.31 %     0.95 %     1.23 %
Non-performing assets to accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total assets   0.92 %     1.00 %     1.05 %     1.19 %     1.40 %     1.00 %     1.33 %
                           
                           
SELECT BANCORP, INC.                          
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures                          
($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)                          
                           
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Net interest margin:                          
Net Interest Margin-tax equivalent (1) $ 16,014     $ 16,075     $ 13,141     $ 11,883     $ 11,489     $ 52,588     $ 47,037  
Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges   (379 )     (506 )     (455 )     (620 )     (105 )     (1,581 )     (904 )
Net Interest Margin(2) (Non-GAAP) $ 15,635     $ 15,569     $ 12,686     $ 11,263     $ 11,384     $ 51,007     $ 46,133  
                           
Loans receivable interest income:                          
Loans receivable interest income $ 17,035     $ 17,913     $ 15,415     $ 14,097     $ 13,600     $ 61,025     $ 54,645  
Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges   (379 )     (506 )     (455 )     (620 )     (105 )     (1,581 )     (904 )
Loans receivable interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 16,656     $ 17,407     $ 14,960     $ 13,477     $ 13,495     $ 59,444     $ 53,741  
                           
Acquired and non-acquired loans:                          
Acquired loans receivable $ 163,428     $ 180,152     $ 199,794     $ 213,466     $ 122,363     $ 180,152     $ 129,595  
Non-acquired loans receivable   1,178,888       1,124,232       1,083,663       1,036,533       917,151       1,124,232       900,380  
Total gross loans receivable $ 1,342,316     $ 1,304,384     $ 1,283,457     $ 1,249,999     $ 1,039,514     $ 1,304,384     $ 1,029,975  
% Acquired   12.2 %     13.8 %     15.6 %     17.1 %     11.8 %     13.8 %     12.6 %
                           
Non-acquired loans $ 1,178,888     $ 1,124,232     $ 1,083,663     $ 1,036,533     $ 917,151     $ 1,124,232     $ 900,380  
Allowance for loan losses   13,187       14,108       13,561       12,054       10,586       14,108       8,324  
Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP)   1.12 %     1.25 %     1.25 %     1.16 %     1.15 %     1.25 %     0.92 %
                           
Total gross loan receivable $ 1,342,316     $ 1,304,384     $ 1,283,457     $ 1,249,999     $ 1,039,514     $ 1,304,384     $ 1,029,975  
Allowance for loan losses   13,187       14,108       13,561       12,054       10,586       14,108       8,324  
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable   0.98 %     1.08 %     1.06 %     0.96 %     1.02 %     1.08 %     0.81 %
                           
                           
                           
  For Periods Ended
  March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Tangible common equity                          
Total shareholders' equity $ 212,489     $ 215,368     $ 213,367     $ 211,538     $ 212,085     $ 215,368     $ 212,775  
Adjustment:                          
Goodwill   42,907       42,907       41,914       41,914       24,579       42,907       24,579  
Core deposit intangibles   1,363       1,513       1,677       1,856       1,431       1,513       1,610  
Tangible common equity $ 168,219     $ 170,948     $ 169,776     $ 167,768     $ 186,075     $ 170,948     $ 186,586  
Common shares outstanding(3)   17,227,104       17,507,103       17,786,552       17,862,554       18,055,692       17,507,103       18,330,058  
Book value per common share(4) $ 12.33     $ 12.30     $ 12.00     $ 11.84     $ 11.75     $ 12.30     $ 11.61  
Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 9.76     $ 9.76     $ 9.55     $ 9.39     $ 10.31     $ 9.76     $ 10.18  
                           
(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.                  
(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.
(3) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options.                    
(4) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders' equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
(5) We calculate the tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
                 


Select Bancorp, Inc.                              
Selected Financial Information and Other Data                        
($ in thousands, except per share data)                            
                               
  For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
                               
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2021     2020     2020       2020       2020     2020     2019     2018  
                     
Summary of Operations:                          
Total interest income $ 17,980     $ 18,705     $ 15,825     $ 14,500     $ 14,178     $ 63,208     $ 58,446     $ 56,835  
Total interest expense   2,049       2,681       2,714       2,646       2,718       10,759       11,556       9,450  
Net interest income   15,931       16,024       13,111       11,854       11,460       52,449       46,890       47,385  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses   (777 )     400       1,638       1,933       2,273       6,244       438       (156 )
Net interest income after provision   16,708       15,624       11,473       9,921       9,187       46,205       46,452       47,541  
Noninterest income   1,682       1,541       1,724       1,411       1,444       6,120       5,419       4,701  
Merger/acquisition related expenses   -       -       7       709       39       755       406       1,826  
Noninterest expense   10,196       12,131       10,060       9,793       9,208       41,192       34,734       32,724  
Income before income taxes   8,194       5,034       3,130       830       1,384       10,378       16,731       17,692  
Provision for income taxes   1,854       1,113       673       149       280       2,215       3,696       3,910  
Net Income   6,340       3,921       2,457       681       1,104       8,163       13,035       13,782  
                               
Share and Per Share Data:                              
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.36     $ 0.22     $ 0.14     $ 0.04     $ 0.06     $ 0.46     $ 0.69     $ 0.87  
Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.36     $ 0.22     $ 0.14     $ 0.04     $ 0.06     $ 0.45     $ 0.68     $ 0.87  
Book value per share $ 12.33     $ 12.30     $ 12.00     $ 11.84     $ 11.75     $ 12.30     $ 11.61     $ 10.85  
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 9.76     $ 9.76     $ 9.55     $ 9.39     $ 10.31     $ 9.76     $ 10.18     $ 9.47  
Ending shares outstanding   17,227,104       17,507,103       17,786,552       17,862,554       18,055,692       17,507,103       18,330,058       19,311,505  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Basic   17,386,715       17,637,540       17,847,913       18,013,863       18,255,351       17,937,596       19,016,808       15,812,585  
Diluted   17,415,680       17,661,922       17,866,822       18,030,136       18,287,064       17,961,258       19,063,237       15,877,633  
                               
Selected Performance Ratios:                              
Return on average assets(2)   1.46 %     0.87 %     0.58 %     0.18 %     0.35 %     0.52 %     1.03 %     1.12 %
Return on average equity(2)   11.90 %     7.26 %     4.56 %     1.28 %     2.07 %     3.81 %     6.08 %     8.51 %
Net interest margin   4.02 %     4.10 %     3.73 %     3.45 %     4.03 %     3.79 %     4.04 %     4.19 %
Efficiency ratio (3)   57.89 %     69.06 %     67.82 %     73.83 %     71.36 %     70.32 %     66.40 %     62.83 %
                               
Period End Balance Sheet Data:                              
Gross loans $ 1,342,316     $ 1,304,384     $ 1,283,457     $ 1,249,999     $ 1,039,514     $ 1,304,384     $ 1,029,975     $ 986,040  
Total interest-earning assets   1,613,526       1,529,322       1,429,614       1,222,416       1,137,010       1,529,322       1,167,857       1,119,344  
Goodwill   42,907       42,907       41,914       41,914       24,579       42,907       24,579       24,579  
Core deposit intangible   1,363       1,513       1,677       1,856       1,431       1,513       1,610       2,085  
Total assets   1,832,329       1,730,045       1,771,946       1,618,960       1,263,494       1,730,045       1,275,076       1,258,525  
Deposits   1,582,637       1,485,817       1,472,780       1,338,753       982,651       1,485,817       992,838       980,427  
Short-term debt   -       -       20,000       20,000       20,000       -       -       7,000  
Long-term debt   12,372       12,372       37,372       37,372       37,372       12,372       57,372       57,372  
Shareholders' equity   212,489       215,368       213,367       211,538       212,085       215,368       212,775       209,611  
                               
Selected Average Balances:                              
Gross Loans $ 1,322,031     $ 1,288,138     $ 1,255,027     $ 1,193,985     $ 1,020,630     $ 1,189,894     $ 1,004,051     $ 987,634  
Total interest-earning assets   1,613,963       1,561,104       1,403,106       1,321,172       1,147,631       1,386,187       1,164,149       1,119,344  
Core Deposit Intangible   1,423       1,572       1,743       1,529       1,507       1,588       1,812       2,547  
Total Assets   1,761,938       1,784,289       1,683,174       1,520,278       1,255,943       1,561,865       1,268,728       1,228,576  
Deposits   1,516,612       1,499,162       1,399,840       1,237,343       972,162       1,278,068       981,132       989,838  
Short-term debt   -       17,609       20,000       20,000       12,747       17,596       3,414       21,393  
Long-term debt   12,372       34,383       37,438       37,438       44,625       38,440       57,372       49,357  
Shareholders' equity   216,007       214,861       214,277       213,796       214,502       214,360       214,324       161,953  
                               
Asset Quality Ratios:                              
Nonperforming loans (4) $ 13,167     $ 14,296     $ 13,739     $ 14,399     $ 12,820     $ 14,296     $ 12,148     $ 11,635  
Other real estate owned   1,968       2,172       3,237       3,561       3,737       2,172       3,533       1,088  
Allowance for loan losses   13,187       14,108       13,561       12,054       10,586       14,108       8,324       8,669  
Nonperforming loans (4) to period-end loans   0.98 %     1.10 %     1.07 %     1.15 %     1.23 %     1.10 %     1.18 %     1.18 %
Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans   0.98 %     1.08 %     1.06 %     0.96 %     1.02 %     1.08 %     0.81 %     0.88 %
Delinquency ratio (5)   0.26 %     0.46 %     0.17 %     0.22 %     0.43 %     0.46 %     0.34 %     0.19 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2)   0.04 %     -0.05 %     0.04 %     0.16 %     0.00 %     0.04 %     0.08 %     0.00 %
                               
(1) Tangible book value per share (a non GAAP measure) is equal to total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table above for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.
(2)  Annualized.                              
(3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as a non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.    
(4) Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrural loans and accruing TDR loans.                
(5) Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans.            
                               

Mark A. Jeffries
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Office: 910-892-7080 and Direct: 910-897-3603
markj@SelectBank.com
SelectBank.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Select Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.