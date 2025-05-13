Media Advisory/OHC - Day of Action at Ontario Legislature to Stop Hospital Closures

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday May 14, people from across Ontario will be heading into the Ontario Legislature for a “Day of Action” to ask the Ford government to stop closing their local hospitals and to provide the resources needed for the overcrowded remaining hospitals. People will be coming in from towns where emergency departments, urgent care centres, inpatient beds and other critical services are being closed down. Others are coming in from communities where their hospital is running at more than 100% capacity without resources to provide for patients. Delegations will be coming from Thessalon, Blind River, Port Colborne, Chesley, Fort Erie, Welland, St. Catharines, town of Durham, Durham region, Hamilton, Lindsay, Toronto, Minden and other communities. More than 140 people will be coming. The group will watch the Legislative session from the galleries, hold a press conference, and have meetings with politicians and their staff, and finish the day with a visible rally at the top of “hospital row.”

Media are invited to: Wednesday, May 14 at 12:45 pm Press conference - Queen’s Park Media Studio, Main Legislative Building, Queen’s Park, Toronto Who: Mary-Jane Thompson, resident of Thessalon Brenda Scott, resident of Chesley Barbara Butters, resident of Port Colborne Pam Parks, RPN at Lakeridge Health Oshawa Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition 1:15 – 1:45 pm : Visible action with signs and banners from the communities that are fighting to save their local hospitals at the corner of University Avenue and College Street.

What: Vitally important hospital services are continuing to close and entire local hospitals that have lasted for almost a hundred years, built by their local communities, are under threat. In Ontario, emergency departments and urgent care centres now routinely close overnight, on weekends, and even permanently. Some close without warning to their communities. The inpatient beds in Thessalon and the town of Durham have closed. Fort Erie and Port Colborne urgent care services have perma n ently closed overnight and other hospital services in the Nia g ara region are under threat. The situation has not improved. In 2024, there were record breaking numbers of closures: 1,117 emergency department closures, 1,001 urgent care centre closures, three obstetrics unit closures, one ambulance base closure, one inpatient bed closure, and one labour and delivery unit closure. That is worse than even 2023 and 2022. Prior to 2021 emergency department closures were so rare as to be unheard of.

At the same time, the Ford government has set no standard requiring services to remain open. The province funds public hospitals at the lowest rate per p e rson out of all the provinces and territories while shunting more than 200% funding increases to private for-profit clinics. Small, rural and northern hospitals are dependent on locum funding that is short term and has often been belatedly announced at the last minute. There continues to be no plan to fix the hospital crisis.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition cell (416) 230-6402; Salah Shadir, administration & operations director, Ontario Health Coalition cell (647) 648-5706.

