BlockQuarry Announces Development of Proprietary U.S.-Made Bitcoin Miners

Codename “BLQCBuster” Initiative Marks Strategic Move Toward Domestic Manufacturing and Long-Term Growth

HOUSTON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTCMKTS: BLQC), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and sustainable digital mining, today announced the initiation of development for its own proprietary U.S.-manufactured ASIC Bitcoin mining platform under the internal codename “BLQCBuster.”

This strategic initiative is expected to position BlockQuarry as a key player in the reshoring of crypto-mining hardware manufacturing, while laying the groundwork for new long-term revenue streams and technological independence.

Key Elements of the BLQCBuster Program Include:

U.S.-based design, PCB fabrication, final assembly, and technical support operations.

Select international sourcing of components to ensure optimal performance and supply chain efficiency.

Initial production targeting internal deployment, with potential expansion into commercial sales in future phases.



“Our vision with BLQCBuster is to create a sustainable, secure, and high-performance mining platform tailored to the evolving needs of the U.S. market,” said Gregg Boehmer, CEO of BlockQuarry. “We believe this initiative will give us greater control over our mining ecosystem and the flexibility to scale with demand as the digital asset sector matures.”

BlockQuarry anticipates that the BLQCBuster platform will strengthen its competitive position by offering a domestically-supported alternative to foreign-manufactured mining hardware, a move that aligns with increasing national focus on supply chain resilience and tech sovereignty.

“We see BLQCBuster as a foundational step in the future of our company,” Boehmer added. “As we explore new revenue opportunities, including potential third-party sales, this program could play a critical role in BlockQuarry’s long-term growth strategy.”

Further updates on BLQCBuster’s technical specs, testing phases, and commercial deployment opportunities are expected over the coming quarters.

About BlockQuarry Corp.:

BlockQuarry Corp. (OTCMKTS: BLQC) is a U.S.-based energy and infrastructure company focused on cryptocurrency hosting and self-mining operations. Through strategic partnerships, sustainable power solutions, and vertically integrated infrastructure, BlockQuarry delivers innovative mining services aligned with emerging technologies and market trends.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the development, production, and potential commercialization of the BLQCBuster mining platform, as well as the company’s future growth, strategy, and market position. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory changes, supply chain constraints, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. BlockQuarry Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact:

Gregg Boehmer

Chief Executive Officer

BlockQuarry Corp.

gboehmer@blockquarrycorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

