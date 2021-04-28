HPIL Holding Announces Shareholders Call
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to announce that an open Q & A shareholders call will be available to all shareholders on May 28th, 2021 at 2:00 PM Pacific time. Any shareholders wishing to have their questions answered will need to submit them by email to info@cybernetictech.ca before May 24th, 2021. The emails submitted will then receive a response via email giving the call in phone number. “I will be responding via the call to as many of the emails along with giving a detailed plan for the Company moving forward”, said Stephen Brown CEO.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.
For more information:
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown
info@cybernetictech.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956
www.cybernetictech.ca
Stephen Brown
