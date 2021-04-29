Key Programme Highlights for SMi’s 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Virtual Conference

SMi Group Reports: With less than two weeks to go until the conference, here are highlights of what will be covered at the 5th Annual HPAPi Virtual Conference.

SMi Group are delighted to announce key programme highlights for the 5th Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference (HPAPi) that will convene virtually on the 10th and 11th May 2021. Delegates of the highly anticipated two-day conference will be able to hear from our global expert panel of over 18 speakers to strengthen knowledge in key topics such as the most important regulations surrounding potent ingredients and different containment methods, whilst staying at the forefront of technological breakthroughs to adapt to growing drug production demands.

Key programme highlights of this year's conference include:

Day One Opening Remarks on PPE in COVID-19 vs Engineering Controls in Pharma
• SARS-Cov-2 and Potent APIs - Similarities and Differences
• Can pharma engineering controls be used to protect healthcare workers during COVID-19?
• 'PPE' perspectives in COVID-19 compared to PPE in pharma
• Governments, Regulators, Expert Bodies and others, will we be prepared for next time?
Justin Mason-Home, FRSC, HPAPI Project Services Ltd

Theme: Occupational Toxicology and Placing Worker Safety at the Forefront

Keynote Address on HPAPi - the dose makes the poison
• What is HPAPI
• What are Health Based Exposure Limits (HBELs)
• Regulatory application of HBELs in HPAPI manufacturing
Ester Lovsin-Barle, Head of Product Stewardship and Health, Takeda

Theme: The Latest Innovations in HPAPI Facility Design

Spotlight Session on Automation and robotics shaping the future of pharmaceutical manufacture
• Opportunities for automating manufacturing processes and controlling processing safely
• Innovations in robotic technologies to limit interactions with hazardous substances and protect operators
• Machinery capable of integration and collaboration with other equipment in the supply chain
• Predictions towards the future of HPAPI manufacture
Richard Denk, Head of Sales Containment, SKAN AG

Theme: Scaling up High Potent Manufacturing

Day 2 Opening Remarks on Assessing cross contamination risk in an ointment plant – a case study
• Guidelines regarding cross contamination and toxicological approach
• Complexity in risk analysis of cross contamination and some possible measures
• Case study: ointments for different purposes
Ildiko Ziegler, QA Manager, Vanessa Research

Theme: Shining a Light on Best Practices for Cleaning Validation

Keynote Address: Approaches to cleaning validation for potent APIs
• An overview of regulatory guidelines and requirements for cleaning validation cleaning limits
• Approaches for effective evaluation of cleaning validation and monitoring
• Setting appropriate residue limits for equipment
• Case study on determining suitable validation methods for potent API manufacturing
Fred Ohsiek, Senior Specialist, Cleaning Validation, Novo Nordisk