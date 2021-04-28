CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Telephone Solicitation Bill from Florida House

4/28/2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Florida House’s favorable passage of Senate Bill 1120. The legislation, which now heads to Governor DeSantis for signature, will help curb unsolicited telemarketing phone calls that plague the phone lines of Floridians daily. In February, the CFO highlighted his support of this legislation.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, "With Floridians spending more time on their devices than ever before, criminals have pivoted to technology to defraud consumers. Unsolicited telemarketing calls are more than just a nuisance – they are a vehicle for fraud and scams nationwide. I was proud to champion this important bill that will help protect consumers and put an end to scam artists trying to prey on Florida families. A huge thank you to President Simpson, Speaker Sprowls, Senator Gibson, Senator Gruters and Representative Beltran for working to protect Floridians."