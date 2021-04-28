CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on the Passing of Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins

4/28/2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement on the passing of Astronaut Michael Collins. Collins piloted the Apollo 11 command module around the Moon in 1969 while his crewmates, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, made the first crewed landing on the surface of the Moon. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Astronaut Michael Collins was one of the first true American superheroes who inspired generations around the world to reach for the stars. Collins’ journey to the Moon on Apollo 11 started right here in the Sunshine State at Cape Canaveral where extraordinary men and women are trained to become heroes. It’s pioneers like Collins that make the Space Coast such a special place where science and technology thrive. We can never repay him for his service to our country and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time.”

