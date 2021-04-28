CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Consumer Protection Bill from Florida House

4/28/2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Florida House’ favorable passage of Senate Bill 1598. Protecting Florida’s consumers is a top priority for the CFO in each legislative session. The legislation will help prevent Floridians from feeling the burden of unnecessary fees, assist in the fight against fraud and scams and protect our insurance markets from being overrun with unwarranted litigation. SB 1598 now moves to the Governor for signature.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “First and foremost, my job as CFO is to fight every day for Florida’s consumers. This legislation helps ensure Floridians are better informed on their rights as consumers, lessens the impact of unnecessary fees, and protect them from fraud. The passage of these measures will go a long way in protecting Floridians and I’m pleased it is now headed to Governor DeSantis for signature. Thank you to President Simpson, Speaker Sprowls, Senator Gruters and Representative Chuck Clemons for standing up for Florida’s consumers.” ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).