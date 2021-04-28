Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,775 in the last 365 days.

DILLARD UNIVERSITY ALUM WILLIAM S. MATTHEWS SELECTED TO LEAD “FIRESIDE CHAT” DURING SENIOR WEEK

William S. Matthews

Focal Event Provides Opportunity for Graduating Seniors to Garner Real-World Insight and Advice

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-recognized public speaker, event planner, and 3x best-selling author, William S. Matthews, has been chosen to lead a special virtual event designed specifically for Dillard University’s graduating class of 2021. A 2004 Dillard University alumni, Williams will share a combination of knowledge and skill shaped by his personal experience as a thriving BIPOC entrepreneur and real estate investor in today’s corporate America landscape.

“To me, Dillard University has always exemplified the best in helping people move forward. It is these three elements of Dillard’s history that have had the greatest impact on me personally: intellectual rigor and curiosity, devotion to serving our fellow men and women, and a reverence for our shared past. That is part of why I chose Dillard and why I am so deeply honored that Dillard has chosen me to speak with this year's graduates,” says Matthews.

In addition to the “Fireside Chat,” graduating seniors will have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win Matthews’ most recent best-selling book “Everything I Needed to Know about Corporate America,” as well as a one-hour “Mentor-to-Mentee” coaching session.

Mr. Matthews is available for interviews and speaking engagements.

About William S. Matthews
Will S. Matthews is a modern-day renaissance man and a native of Houston, Texas. With interests in philanthropy, event planning, real estate and marketing, Matthews operates in a variety of arenas in service to both nonprofit and corporate entities. His work includes community outreach, project management, workshop facilitation, fundraising, and keynote speaking. Named one of Houston Business Journal 2019’s 40 under 40 honorees, he is the recipient of the 2014 President’s Award of Excellence from the Women’s Council of the Houston Real Estate Association and the 2012 Outstanding Service Award from Houston Money Week.

Matthews is the author of “Everything I Need to Know about Life I Learned from an Event Planner” (On Demand Publishing, 2014), as well as “Everything I Need to Know about Money I Learned from My Broke @$$ Friends” (On Demand Publishing, 2015). He holds a bachelor’s degree from Dillard University and a master’s degree from Southern University A&M College. Recently, Matthews completed the Hive Global Leaders Program hosted by Harvard University.

About Dillard University
Dillard University, located in New Orleans at 2601 Gentilly Blvd., is a private four-year liberal art historically black institution with a history dating back to 1869. For more information, please visit www.dillard.edu. Also, follow us on Twitter, Facebook @DU1869 and Instagram: Dillard University.
###

Nikki Kelber
Anika PR
+1 415-375-1315
email us here

You just read:

DILLARD UNIVERSITY ALUM WILLIAM S. MATTHEWS SELECTED TO LEAD “FIRESIDE CHAT” DURING SENIOR WEEK

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.