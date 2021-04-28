DILLARD UNIVERSITY ALUM WILLIAM S. MATTHEWS SELECTED TO LEAD “FIRESIDE CHAT” DURING SENIOR WEEK
Focal Event Provides Opportunity for Graduating Seniors to Garner Real-World Insight and AdviceNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-recognized public speaker, event planner, and 3x best-selling author, William S. Matthews, has been chosen to lead a special virtual event designed specifically for Dillard University’s graduating class of 2021. A 2004 Dillard University alumni, Williams will share a combination of knowledge and skill shaped by his personal experience as a thriving BIPOC entrepreneur and real estate investor in today’s corporate America landscape.
“To me, Dillard University has always exemplified the best in helping people move forward. It is these three elements of Dillard’s history that have had the greatest impact on me personally: intellectual rigor and curiosity, devotion to serving our fellow men and women, and a reverence for our shared past. That is part of why I chose Dillard and why I am so deeply honored that Dillard has chosen me to speak with this year's graduates,” says Matthews.
In addition to the “Fireside Chat,” graduating seniors will have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win Matthews’ most recent best-selling book “Everything I Needed to Know about Corporate America,” as well as a one-hour “Mentor-to-Mentee” coaching session.
About William S. Matthews
Will S. Matthews is a modern-day renaissance man and a native of Houston, Texas. With interests in philanthropy, event planning, real estate and marketing, Matthews operates in a variety of arenas in service to both nonprofit and corporate entities. His work includes community outreach, project management, workshop facilitation, fundraising, and keynote speaking. Named one of Houston Business Journal 2019’s 40 under 40 honorees, he is the recipient of the 2014 President’s Award of Excellence from the Women’s Council of the Houston Real Estate Association and the 2012 Outstanding Service Award from Houston Money Week.
Matthews is the author of “Everything I Need to Know about Life I Learned from an Event Planner” (On Demand Publishing, 2014), as well as “Everything I Need to Know about Money I Learned from My Broke @$$ Friends” (On Demand Publishing, 2015). He holds a bachelor’s degree from Dillard University and a master’s degree from Southern University A&M College. Recently, Matthews completed the Hive Global Leaders Program hosted by Harvard University.
About Dillard University
Dillard University, located in New Orleans at 2601 Gentilly Blvd., is a private four-year liberal art historically black institution with a history dating back to 1869. For more information, please visit www.dillard.edu. Also, follow us on Twitter, Facebook @DU1869 and Instagram: Dillard University.
