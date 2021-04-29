E Source announces 2021 Utility Ad Awards Contest
Utilities can submit print, radio, TV, outdoor, and digital ads
We’re always thrilled to see the ways utility marketers adapt their methods to connect with customers, but we’re especially impressed with how they’re supporting their customers during the pandemic.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E Source is proud to announce that it will recognize and reward creative excellence in utility advertising for the 13th year in a row with the annual E Source Utility Ad Awards Contest. The contest is now open and accepting entries until May 28, 2021.
— Sannie Sieper, Director of marketing
The competition is open to any electric, gas, or water utility located in the US or Canada. E Source encourages utility marketers or advertising agencies to submit their most effective and creative campaigns and suggests including multiple pieces of content with each submission so the contest judges can accurately rate the campaign’s merits.
E Source will give awards in the following categories:
- Energy-efficiency and demand-response programs
- Solar, storage, electric vehicles, and electrification
- Safety and emergency or outage communications
- Brand
- Home energy management and smart home
- Self-service (bill pay, start or stop service, etc.)
Find full submission terms at www.esource.com/adcontest.
“We’re looking for utility ad campaigns that have generated results—such as increased brand awareness, website traffic, and program participation—while also being creative,” says Sannie Sieper, director of marketing for E Source. “We’re always thrilled to see the new ways utility marketers adapt their advertising methods to connect with customers, but we’re especially impressed with how they’re supporting their customers and providing relief during the pandemic. Those are the campaigns I’m most excited to see.”
An independent group of leading creative directors, graphic designers, art directors, and writers will review and score the entries based on ad effectiveness, objectives, message, memorability, and creativity. E Source will honor the winners during a session at the 2021 E Source Forum and publish information about the winning campaigns on the E Source website.
Find winning ads from previous years at www.esource.com/adcontest-winners.
About E Source
E Source is a leading partner to more than 500 electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities, and their partners, across the US and Canada. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking, and consulting services. Our 35 years of technology validation, market assessment, program design, and customer experience expertise helps clients make informed, data-driven decisions; plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs; strengthen customer relationships; and meet critical business objectives while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.
Jeremy Fischer
E Source
+1 914-924-7105
email us here