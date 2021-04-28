Matsuro and Tsuruko Nakasone Endowment Fund supports STEM outreach for Okinawa’s students and future
EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE Contact: David Janes, Managing Director
Phone: +1-(914) 296-4260
Email: david@oistfoundation.org
Web: https://oistfoundation.org/
Matsuro and Tsuruko Nakasone Endowment Fund supports
STEM outreach for Okinawa’s students and future
Okinawa, Japan & New York, NY — The Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Foundation (OIST Foundation), a New York-based not-for-profit organization, launches the Matsuro and Tsuruko Nakasone Endowment Fund on Children’s Day, a Japanese holiday that celebrates children’s personalities and happiness.
A special online event announcing the Fund will take place for Okinawan students and feature Dr. Yuko Kakazu, astronomer and Outreach Specialist at the Subaru Telescope in Hawaiʻi and OIST Foundation Education Ambassador.
Registration for the virtual event is free:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OSSzU7VJR0GWexUqq0tj9Q
The Matsuro and Tsuruko Nakasone Endowment Fund is being created by Bob Nakasone, a prominent Okinawan-American in Hawaiʻi. The Fund, named after his parents, fosters the promotion of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in elementary and middle school students. STEM education is essential because it teaches critical thinking, increases science literacy, and creates the next generation of innovators. Outreach programs supported by the fund will be conducted by OIST (www.oist.jp) and will have a particular focus on middle school girls in order to shape their long-term interest in science.
This gift represents the first endowment associated with OIST. Further, the Fund is part of the special events taking place this month, which has been named ‘Women in STEM month’ in May at OIST.
At 16 years old, Matsuro Nakasone went to Hawaiʻi to work at a plantation to support his family in Okinawa. While Tsuruko Tamanaha was born in Hawaiʻi, she grew up in Okinawa. After returning to Hawaiʻi to work as a maid, she married Matsuro, and they had six children. They committed to providing the best they could for their children at home and for their families back in Okinawa.
Through hard work and perseverance, they built a successful small restaurant business in Honolulu and ensured that all six children went to college — something that had been out of reach for themselves. Of the six, five were in STEM fields and one in accounting. They have since passed away and their son, Bob, is establishing the Matsuro and Tsuruko Nakasone Endowment Fund at the OIST Foundation to honor his parents’ commitment to education and their Okinawan heritage while providing support for Okinawan youth and Okinawa’s future.
Contributions to the Matsuro and Tsuruko Nakasone Endowment Fund may be made here: https://oistfoundation.org/donate/
The mission of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Foundation is to promote innovative global scientific breakthroughs through enhancing and strengthening science and technology research at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) and to empower Americans to support the sustainable development of Okinawa and deepen U.S.-Japan relations through OIST.
OIST財団「仲宗根松郎・ツル子基金」設立記念オンライン特別イベント
沖縄県出身の天文学者 嘉数悠子博士がハワイからライブ講演
沖縄科学技術大学院大学（OIST）財団は「仲宗根松郎・ツル子基金」の設立を記念し、オンライン特別イベントを開催する。日時は５月５日午前１０時。対象は小学生以上の児童・生徒。参加は無料。同基金はハワイ州在住のロバート・ナカソネ氏（元世界ウチナーンチュ・ビジネス会議ハワイ会長）のOIST財団への寄付金5万ドルにより設立された。
「沖縄からハワイへ移民した私の両親の生活は当初、決して楽なものではありませんでした。ですがひたむきな努力と忍耐により商売を成功させ、６人の子供たち全員を大学へ送りました。うち５人は科学技術を専攻しました。教育熱心で沖縄の文化を大切にしていた両親を称えるため、OIST財団での基金設立を決めたのです。若い世代、特に小中学生を対象にしたOISTの科学教育活動を推進し、科学の道に進む若者、特に女子学生が増えることを願っています」とナカソネ氏は語る。
イベントでは沖縄県出身の天文学者、嘉数悠子氏が「宇宙と私 紙コップでプラネタリウムを作ろう！」と題し、ハワイからライブ講演を行う。嘉数氏はOIST財団の理事を務め、3月には教育大使にも就任。OISTの科学教育活動に従事している。
イベントへの参加登録は https://tinyurl.com/OISTFoundation
###
David Janes
Phone: +1-(914) 296-4260
Email: david@oistfoundation.org
Web: https://oistfoundation.org/
Matsuro and Tsuruko Nakasone Endowment Fund supports
STEM outreach for Okinawa’s students and future
Okinawa, Japan & New York, NY — The Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Foundation (OIST Foundation), a New York-based not-for-profit organization, launches the Matsuro and Tsuruko Nakasone Endowment Fund on Children’s Day, a Japanese holiday that celebrates children’s personalities and happiness.
A special online event announcing the Fund will take place for Okinawan students and feature Dr. Yuko Kakazu, astronomer and Outreach Specialist at the Subaru Telescope in Hawaiʻi and OIST Foundation Education Ambassador.
Registration for the virtual event is free:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OSSzU7VJR0GWexUqq0tj9Q
The Matsuro and Tsuruko Nakasone Endowment Fund is being created by Bob Nakasone, a prominent Okinawan-American in Hawaiʻi. The Fund, named after his parents, fosters the promotion of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in elementary and middle school students. STEM education is essential because it teaches critical thinking, increases science literacy, and creates the next generation of innovators. Outreach programs supported by the fund will be conducted by OIST (www.oist.jp) and will have a particular focus on middle school girls in order to shape their long-term interest in science.
This gift represents the first endowment associated with OIST. Further, the Fund is part of the special events taking place this month, which has been named ‘Women in STEM month’ in May at OIST.
At 16 years old, Matsuro Nakasone went to Hawaiʻi to work at a plantation to support his family in Okinawa. While Tsuruko Tamanaha was born in Hawaiʻi, she grew up in Okinawa. After returning to Hawaiʻi to work as a maid, she married Matsuro, and they had six children. They committed to providing the best they could for their children at home and for their families back in Okinawa.
Through hard work and perseverance, they built a successful small restaurant business in Honolulu and ensured that all six children went to college — something that had been out of reach for themselves. Of the six, five were in STEM fields and one in accounting. They have since passed away and their son, Bob, is establishing the Matsuro and Tsuruko Nakasone Endowment Fund at the OIST Foundation to honor his parents’ commitment to education and their Okinawan heritage while providing support for Okinawan youth and Okinawa’s future.
Contributions to the Matsuro and Tsuruko Nakasone Endowment Fund may be made here: https://oistfoundation.org/donate/
The mission of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Foundation is to promote innovative global scientific breakthroughs through enhancing and strengthening science and technology research at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) and to empower Americans to support the sustainable development of Okinawa and deepen U.S.-Japan relations through OIST.
OIST財団「仲宗根松郎・ツル子基金」設立記念オンライン特別イベント
沖縄県出身の天文学者 嘉数悠子博士がハワイからライブ講演
沖縄科学技術大学院大学（OIST）財団は「仲宗根松郎・ツル子基金」の設立を記念し、オンライン特別イベントを開催する。日時は５月５日午前１０時。対象は小学生以上の児童・生徒。参加は無料。同基金はハワイ州在住のロバート・ナカソネ氏（元世界ウチナーンチュ・ビジネス会議ハワイ会長）のOIST財団への寄付金5万ドルにより設立された。
「沖縄からハワイへ移民した私の両親の生活は当初、決して楽なものではありませんでした。ですがひたむきな努力と忍耐により商売を成功させ、６人の子供たち全員を大学へ送りました。うち５人は科学技術を専攻しました。教育熱心で沖縄の文化を大切にしていた両親を称えるため、OIST財団での基金設立を決めたのです。若い世代、特に小中学生を対象にしたOISTの科学教育活動を推進し、科学の道に進む若者、特に女子学生が増えることを願っています」とナカソネ氏は語る。
イベントでは沖縄県出身の天文学者、嘉数悠子氏が「宇宙と私 紙コップでプラネタリウムを作ろう！」と題し、ハワイからライブ講演を行う。嘉数氏はOIST財団の理事を務め、3月には教育大使にも就任。OISTの科学教育活動に従事している。
イベントへの参加登録は https://tinyurl.com/OISTFoundation
###
David Janes
Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Foundation
+1 9142964260
email us here