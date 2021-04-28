HEALTHY VEGAN COOK OFF COMPETITION - Calling All Vegan Chefs, Bakers & Food Trucks - Compete for $20,000 in Prizes
You could win a chance to be on Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV to showcase your talents and your brand. Got what it takes?
Times couldn't be tougher for the restaurant & food industries. We want to create opportunities & exposure for our peers by showcasing local brands and help any way we can through our TV show.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid restrictions and shutdowns have taken a massive toll on the restaurant industry. Niche brands like those in the vegan sector have experienced significant strain, with many having to close their doors. Alligga, a local Canadian food company located in Richmond, BC, wants to support local vegan brands by co-sponsoring a competition that will allow the winner to appear on national television. They hope to give vegan chefs exposure for their brand and a lift during Covid restrictions.
— Tammy-Lynn McNabb, Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV
"We understand times are tough for many, but those in the restaurant and food industries are taking a massive hit. When you see your favourite local restaurant closed due to Covid, it hurts. We have continued to support our local community during these challenging times, and we hope that this competition will be helpful to our local restaurant, baking and food industries", says Dennis Gunn, VP Marketing & Sales, BG Health Group.
Between now and May 31, 2021, top chefs from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley whose vegan business is either a restaurant, bakery, food truck or caterer (or if you are a commercial business making food for consumers to purchase) will compete to win a chance to appear on Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV. Once entered, contestants will receive a package full of vegan-based products from Alligga. The contestant will then be challenged to produce an out-of-this-world dish using one or all of the Alligga products given to them. Two contestants will go on to the finals, and one more contestant that wins the 'popular vote' will join them to compete for the grand prize.
Are you a local chef who has what it takes and wants to be on TV? Go to www.HealthyVeganCookOff.com for more details!
If you are a Vancouver-based vegan who wants to support the local industry, please send this information to your favourite local chef and cheer them on!
Note: Due to Covid restrictions, we will only be conducting this competition within our geographical area and under strict Covid guidelines.
Sponsorship opportunities exist for companies within the vegan/plant-based market. Please visit www.HealthWellnessShow.com for more information.
