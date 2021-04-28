HEALTHY VEGAN COOK OFF COMPETITION - Calling All Vegan Chefs, Bakers & Food Trucks - Compete for $20,000 in Prizes

Vegan Chef or Baker? Want to be on TV? Calling all Vegan Chefs and Bakers! Tammy-Lynn McNabb, Founder of Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV

You could win a chance to be on Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV to showcase your talents and your brand. Got what it takes?

Times couldn't be tougher for the restaurant & food industries. We want to create opportunities & exposure for our peers by showcasing local brands and help any way we can through our TV show.” — Tammy-Lynn McNabb, Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV