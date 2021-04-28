Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance Releases Updated Protocols for More Effective Treatment of COVID-19

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

Based on the Latest Scientific Evidence, the IMASK+ and MATH+ Protocols are Updated with New Medications & Dosages for Prevention & Treatment of COVID-19

We strongly believe that these protocols will mitigate the development and progression of this disease, limit deaths, and allow the economy to re-open.” — Dr. Paul Marik

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON DC, USA, April 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of highly published, world-renowned critical care physicians and scholars, today released updates to the IMASK+ and IMATH+ protocols to give medical professionals the most up-to-date information in preventing and treating COVID-19.With over three million deaths world-wide, the pandemic shows no signs of abating. While vaccination is part of the solution, it will take many months, if not years, to vaccinate 70-85% of the world’s population of 7.8 billion people required for “herd immunity”. Many experts question if this goal will ever be achieved.Most countries across the globe have limited resources to manage this humanitarian crisis. So, in 2020 the FLCCC developed the MATH+ protocol. The name MATH+ coming from the medications used in the protocol; Methylprednisolone, Ascorbic Acid, Thiamine, Heparin and (+) ivermectin, atorvastatin, zinc, vitamin-d, famotidine and melatonin. The protocol provides guidance for the treatment of the pulmonary phase of this disease with the goal of reducing hospital mortality. However, it soon became obvious that an emphasis on prevention and early (home) treatment of this catastrophic disease was needed to prevent patients progressing to the pulmonary phase and requiring hospitalization. As a result, the I-MASK+ protocol was created.In October of 2020, both protocols added ivermectin as it was found to have powerful antiviral properties against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.Now updated to include three additional drug treatments as well as a higher dose and frequency of ivermectin, the protocols become even more powerful weapons in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Added to the protocols is the use of Fluvoxamine. Largely known as an antidepressant, Fluvoxamine has strong anti-inflammatory properties that have been shown in two trials to be highly effective against the inflammation caused by COVID-19. In conjunction with fluvoxamine, the anti-allergy drug cyproheptadine has been added due its potent ability to counteract the now well described pathophysiologic mechanism of excess serotonin released from platelets in the lung Also added to the protocol is the use of androgen therapy, including the recommendation of the use of dutasteride or finasteride for severe cases involving male patients. The dose of ivermectin was also increased as a result of the latest trials showing faster and more effective recoveries when higher doses are used, particularly in regions with more aggressive variants. Finally, as a result of strong data showing that a weekly dose of ivermectin provides improved ability to prevent contraction of COVID-19, the recommended frequency was increased from the previous bi-weekly recommended dose.“We used the most recent and compelling evidence from studies, trials and clinical experience by some of the most respected scientists and clinicians in the world to update these protocols.” said Paul E. Marik, M.D., FCCM, FCCP, founding member of the FLCCC and Chief, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School. “We strongly believe that these protocols will mitigate the development and progression of this disease, limit deaths, and allow the economy to re-open.”“As medical professionals we need to be constantly looking for the safest and most effective treatments available to us. We updated our protocols to give our colleagues and the public the best possible, clinical and science-based methods for preventing and treating COVID-19,” said Pierre Kory, M.P.A, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer, FLCCC. “We have seen first-hand and have heard from patients and their loved ones all over the world who have been saved with our protocols.”Now available on the FLCCC website , both protocols are already being implemented by FLCCC doctors and their colleagues around the world.About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care AllianceThe FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020, by a group of highly published, world-renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol – introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.For more information: https://covid19criticalcare.com/ ###

