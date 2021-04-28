Perrin Conferences to Host Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference
The Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference will highlight asbestos litigation during the COVID-19 pandemic and take place virtually on May 6.
We are pleased to host prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals at this conference to discuss asbestos litigation.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences will host its annual Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference virtually on May 6, 2021.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
This year’s agenda will feature topics including trends of asbestos lawsuits, asbestos litigation in the COVID-19 era, an in-house counsel perspective, an update on talc and recent regulatory changes in asbestos litigation, an appellate round table review, and perspective from the bench in managing mass dockets.
This year's conferences chairs are:
This year’s conferences chairs are:
• John D. Cooney, Esq., Cooney & Conway, Chicago, IL
• Timothy L. Krippner, Esq., Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd., Chicago, IL
• Lisa L. Oberg, Esq., Husch Blackwell, Oakland, CA
• Perry Weitz, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
Speakers at the conference include:
• John P. Arranz, Esq., Swanson, Martin & Bell, LLP, Chicago, IL
• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Perry J. Browder, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy, Alton, IL
• Kerryann M. Cook, Esq., The Cook Group, New York, NY
• Jennifer Ellis, Ramboll Group, Princeton, NJ
• Charles M. Ferguson, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• Daniel R. Kuszmerski, Esq., Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas, LLP, New Brunswick, NJ
• Jennifer A. McGarrity, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, Philadelphia, PA
• Joseph Mandia, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Chris O. Massenburg, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, New York, NY
• Sabrina Mizrachi, Esq., Chief Litigation Counsel, Colgate-Palmolive, New York, NY
• Pooja Patel, Esq., McGivney, Kluger, Clark & Intoccia, Florham Park, NJ
• Michelle Potter, Vice President, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Charles D. Price, Esq., Counsel – Litigation, Eaton Corporation, Beachwood, OH
• Loree Shelko, Esq., Shelko Advisors, Royal Oak, MI
• Megan Shockley, Senior Manager, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Paul Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
• Brendan Tuohy, Esq., Senior Counsel – Litigation, National Grid, Waltham, MA
• Nicholas J. Vogelzang, Esq., Vogelzang Law, Chicago, IL
• Erin Voyik, VP, Director, APO Global Initiatives & Claims Counsel, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Craig Ziolkowski, Assistant Vice President – ASU, Resolute Management Inc., Chicago, IL
Participating judges include:
• Hon. David S. Cunningham, III, Los Angeles Superior Court, Los Angeles, CA
• Hon. Erin P. Gall, Oneida County Supreme Court, Utica, NY
• Hon. Jo-Lynne Q. Lee, Alameda County Superior Court, Oakland, CA
• Hon. Cynthia Ming Mei Lee, San Francisco Superior Court, San Francisco, CA
• Hon. Clare E. McWilliams, Circuit Court of Cook County, Chicago, IL
The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is approved in Florida and pending in Texas. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both virtual and live in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 908-612-3586
