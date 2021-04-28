Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,687 in the last 365 days.

PSA: House Bill 379

“This is Commissioner Troy Downing. Last week, Governor Gianforte signed multiple pieces of legislation sponsored by our agency into law. 

 

Among them was House bill 379, allowing insurance companies to use gender and marital status when pricing policies. Since 1985, Montana was the only state in the Nation that prohibited this practice in all lines of insurance. Not allowing the consideration of gender in rate-making artificially inflated insurance premiums for women, particularly in life and auto insurance.

 

This new law helps consumers who will now be priced more accurately according to risk. This helps Main Street businesses–as agents were losing business to more competitive states, it increases competition as we expect more companies to write insurance business in Montana. This law brings business home, where it belongs.”

You just read:

PSA: House Bill 379

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.