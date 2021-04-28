Sage Grouse Implementation Team to meet in Cheyenne

The meeting is May 5 beginning at 10 a.m.

4/27/2021 7:55:34 PM

Cheyenne - The Sage Grouse Implementation Team (SGIT) will meet May 5 in Cheyenne. The meeting will be held at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd, beginning at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend in-person or online.

The full agenda and registration information is available online; times and agenda items may be subject to change.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

