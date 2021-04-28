Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public meeting on trapping, gray wolf seasons, and fishing & boating regulations

Laramie - The Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on four regulations: Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting or Trapping Seasons; Chapter 22, Watercraft Regulation; Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations, and Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons. The Laramie Region will hold an in-person public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 at the Laramie Regional office, 1212 S. Adams Street, to present the furbearer/trapping and gray wolf hunting seasons. Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 4.

