Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,688 in the last 365 days.

Saratoga Game Warden to retire

Laramie -

With more than 41 years of service to the State of Wyoming, Saratoga Game Warden Biff Burton will retire on April 30. Burton began his career with the department as a temporary deputy warden in Laramie in 1976. He served as a temporary biologist aid in Lander, fish biologist aid in Pinedale, unit laborer in Lovell, and a wildlife management field officer in Cheyenne. In 1983, he was selected to fill the Gillette game warden position. He was recognized as the Shikar Safari Officer of the year in 1989. He transferred to the Saratoga game warden position where he has served for the last 32 years.

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Saratoga Game Warden to retire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.