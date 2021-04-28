Saratoga Game Warden to retire

Laramie -

With more than 41 years of service to the State of Wyoming, Saratoga Game Warden Biff Burton will retire on April 30. Burton began his career with the department as a temporary deputy warden in Laramie in 1976. He served as a temporary biologist aid in Lander, fish biologist aid in Pinedale, unit laborer in Lovell, and a wildlife management field officer in Cheyenne. In 1983, he was selected to fill the Gillette game warden position. He was recognized as the Shikar Safari Officer of the year in 1989. He transferred to the Saratoga game warden position where he has served for the last 32 years.

- WGFD -