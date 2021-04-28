Former TSA Administrator Joins WhiteFox Advisory Board
WhiteFox Defense, the global leader in drone airspace security, adds Vice Admiral Peter Neffenger, former head of TSA, to its Advisory Board.SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vice Admiral Peter Neffenger (USCG retired) enjoyed a distinguished career in the U.S. Coast Guard. He served as the 29th Vice Commandant until June 2015 when the U.S. Senate confirmed him to head the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a position he held until January 2017. He was named one of the 25 most influential business travel executives of 2016 by Business Travel News after leading a complete TSA transformation.
Admiral Neffenger holds an MPA from Harvard University, an M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, an M.A. in Business Management from Central Michigan University, and a B.A. from Baldwin Wallace University, from where he recently received an honorary Doctorate (Doctor of Public Service).
He is a two-time recipient of the Department of Homeland Security's Distinguished Service Medal; Distinguished Senior Fellow at Harvard University's National Preparedness Leadership Initiative; Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center; Distinguished Senior Fellow at Northeastern University's Global Resilience Institute; and member of the Pacific Council on International Policy.
"Remotely controlled consumer drones are becoming ever more capable and available, heightening concerns about airspace safety and security. I've been incredibly impressed by the innovative, unique, and cost-effective solutions the WhiteFox team has brought to the challenge of real-time tracking, identifying, and cataloging of drones operating in critical airspace. WhiteFox is a true game-changer for air domain awareness with respect to drones," says Neffenger.
"Admiral Neffenger has a long and distinguished career protecting against emerging threats. As WhiteFox scales the successes it has across the transportation industry, Admiral Neffenger offers deep insights into supporting military and commercial airports, seaports, railways, and other points of entry into countries." shares Luke Fox, CEO of WhiteFox. "On behalf of WhiteFox, we welcome Admiral Neffenger to the team as he furthers our mission to safely and securely integrate drones into sensitive airspace worldwide."
About WhiteFox: Headquartered in California, WhiteFox's mission is to keep the sky open for responsible pilots by creating solutions that advance drone technology for a better world. As the global leader in pioneering the safe integration of drones into society and offering worldwide drone airspace security solutions, WhiteFox is securing trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies. Find them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
