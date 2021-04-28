Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite Leases Several Office Spaces in the Next Tier Connect Office Park Portfolio
Since December 2020, Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite has helped 5 tenants lease office spaces in the Next Tier Connect Office Park.FREDERICKSBURG, VA, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite’s Ben Keddie was recently awarded a portfolio of six Class A office buildings comprising 270,000 SF on 18+/- acres, known as “Next Tier Connect,” by Next Tier HD. Next Tier Connect at Quantico, strategically located just 1.2 miles from Marine Corps Base Quantico, is a mission-critical office park enabling like-minded private industries to support the federal government.
The Next Tier Connect campus has proved attractive for tenants who support the activities within MCB Quantico and its satellite locations. Since December 2020, Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite has helped several tenants lease office spaces from NT RB Stafford Propco LLC:
• LTC Solutions, LLC – 65 Barrett Heights Road, Suite 101: 1844 SF
• The Chenega Corporation – 65 Barrett Heights Road, Suite 201: 8461 SF
• The Bowen Consulting Group, Inc – 10 Center Street, Suite 101: 3842 SF
• Gcubed Enterprises, Inc – 10 Center Street, Suites 103-105: 10,716 SF
• Davis Defense Group, Inc – 65 Barrett Heights Road, Suite 206: 6165 SF
With 4 two-story buildings (each approximately 38,000 SF) and 2 three-story buildings (each approximately 60,000 SF), the mixed-use campus setting offers a wide variety of suite sizes allowing for flexibility in facility requirements. The campus is supported by experienced on-site property management and building engineers and future tenants will enjoy the office park’s proximity to popular retail amenities in the Stafford Marketplace and access to the bustling I-95 corridor.
Next Tier’s Managing Principal, David Spiewak, notes, "We are excited about this expansion into the Stafford market, particularly when it allows us to have a broad campus that offers very flexible space options for tenants needing immediate access to smaller, built out solutions, or those seeking the presence of a full building user. This property will continue to grow and support all aspects of the Defense Support Services and Cyber Security and Law Enforcement initiatives that are undertaken at Marine Base Quantico.”
There are several office suites of varying sizes from full buildings, entire floors, and smaller, built-out spaces available immediately to lease. For more information about the available suites or the Next Tier Connect Office Park, please contact Ben Keddie.
About Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite
As the Fredericksburg region’s largest commercial real estate company, Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite is the premier commercial real estate market leader. Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite was awarded the #1 Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliate Office in Virginia for the past 4 years! The Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite Team is as dedicated to your success as you are. Our company provides in-depth commercial real estate solutions and services including landlord and tenant representation, buyer and seller representation, property management, investment acquisition, disposition services, and development consulting. Our primary focus area consists of the greater Fredericksburg region (Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, City of Fredericksburg), while also servicing the Washington, D.C. Metro area and all of Virginia. For more information, visit: www.cbcelite.com
