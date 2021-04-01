Coldwell Banker Elite Launches Innovative Agent Coaching Program
Coldwell Banker Elite launched their brand-new comprehensive solution for agent coaching, continuing education, and goals tracking.FREDERICKSBURG, VA, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coldwell Banker Elite launched their brand-new comprehensive solution for agent coaching, continuing education, and goals tracking. Agents and brokers are looking forward to being able to quickly and easily discuss their business strategy, use actual sales data to track their goals, and learn at their own pace via an extensive content library of resources created by our own Managing Brokers, Leadership, and Marketing Team.
Not only will Coldwell Banker Elite agents have easy access to resources that help them strategize and work toward achieving their production goals, but our Managing Brokers are also able to check in on all of their agents’ progress at a glance and suggest solutions for overcoming roadblocks.
President and CEO, Kevin Breen, is optimistic that both agents and brokers will benefit from the improved ability to communicate and track goals with their managing brokers. “We can’t wait for agents to begin using this comprehensive coaching program and putting the lessons learned during one-on-one agent development into action to increase their production.”
Executive Vice President Matthew Rathbun says, “Coldwell Banker Elite has always prioritized agent and broker collaboration and emphasized consistent mentorship for all experience levels. Our new coaching program is a massive benefit for any agent looking for more personalized coaching, advice, and accountability for achieving their goals.”
For more information about the benefits of joining Coldwell Banker Elite, please go to www.coldwellbankerelite.com/careers to learn all about how we provide game-changing agent support and education!
