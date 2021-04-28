TensorIoT Expands with Two Key Executive Hires
Terrin Eager and Hector Tapia Join TensorIoT LeadershipIRVINE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT, an advanced Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partner, is pleased to announce the hiring of Terrin Eager, farmer VP of Engineering at Scientific Games as the new CTO & V.P of Customer Delivery and Hector Tapia, former AWS Solutions Architect Manager as the new V.P of Sales. These key new hires come as TensorIoT continues expansion both domestically and internationally.
Terrin Eager joins Tensor from previous positions as VP of Engineering for Scientific Games and Spatial Inc. Terrin commented, “As a tech executive well-versed in startups, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join TensorIoT. Their customer obsession and deep understanding of the IoT and ML spheres make the company the perfect fit for my leadership skills, and I look forward to fostering team building and driving innovation with such a dynamic group of talented individuals.”
Hector Tapia is a former Solution Architecture Manager at AWS and stated "I'm excited to join the TensortIoT team, an organization I've known to be customer-obsessed, professional, and always looking for innovative ways to help customers achieve business outcomes, TensorIoT focuses on assisting customers in implementing systems of differentiation and systems of innovation, helping them reduce the time-to-value of IoT and Machine Learning solutions. I'm looking forward to connecting with customers and talking about ways to help them create value by making operational insights actionable and changing business processes through innovation and automation."
Both industry pioneers' approach to technology leadership combines developing innovative solutions with scalable processes within high performing teams.
TensorIoT Director of Operations, Destinee Alderete, commented “We’re extremely excited to welcome these industry leaders to our team at a pinnacle point of TensorIoT's growth. With even more projects in our pipeline, having top-tier talent is part of TensorIoT’s push to showcase our expertise in the IoT and ML fields.”
About TensorIoT, Inc.: TensorIoT is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Industrial IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Operations Competency, AWS Applied AI Competency, AWS Retail Competency and AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials for AWS IoT services. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in the U.S. (California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Florida), the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With our deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, our team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
Kristina Favela
TensorIoT
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn