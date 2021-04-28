City+Ventures and Mente Group Partner to Create Aquila Aviation Ventures Investment Group
Aquila Aviation Ventures will identify and invest in high-growth firms within the private aviation sector.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny White, co-founder of Omaha’s City+Ventures, and Brian Proctor, president and CEO of Mente Group, headquartered in Dallas, have partnered to create Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC, a new investment group formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth.
— Aquila Aviation Ventures CEO Brian Proctor
Aquila Aviation Ventures consists of Millbrook Air, a City+Ventures aircraft management company and charter operator based at Stewart International Airport in New York, and Mente Group, a full-service aviation consulting business and aircraft brokerage service. Both companies operate as standalone platforms, and will shift to be under the leadership of Proctor, who becomes Aquila Aviation Ventures’ Chief Executive Officer.
“City+Ventures’ expertise identifying growth opportunities focused on exceptional customer experiences, along with Millbrook Air and its fleet of business jets, are a perfect combination with Brian Proctor’s aviation expertise, to propel Aquila Aviation Ventures to new heights in private aviation,” said Danny White, City+Ventures co-founder.
“Aquila Aviation Ventures will identify and invest in high-growth firms within the private aviation sector,” said Brian Proctor, chief executive officer of Aquila. “And as part of the partnership, Mente Group has been recapitalized, providing it with growth capital to expand its platform and provide new and innovative services. The Millbrook operation will serve as a launch point for new products and concepts, taking advantage of unfulfilled segments in aviation.”
About City+Ventures
City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots, but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; a private jet management and charter company; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures’ proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list. For more information, visit https://city-ventures.com/.
About Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC
Aquila Aviation Ventures is an investment company formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth. The company identifies and invests in high-growth firms within the business aviation sector. The company holds Millbrook Air, a charter and aircraft management company, and Mente Group. Aquila recently invested in Mente Group, which has permitted it to recapitalize in order to expand its platform and fund high quality products.
About Millbrook Air
Millbrook Air, an aircraft management and charter company headquartered at Stewart International Airport in New York, operates a fleet of Cessna Citation, Embraer Phenom, Bombardier Challenger, and Gulfstream business jets. An ARGUS Platinum Operator, Millbrook Air supports a diverse fleet based throughout the United States and operating around the world. For more information, visit www.millbrookair.com.
About Mente Group
Mente Group, an aviation advisory and brokerage firm, offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, buying and selling of new and preowned aircraft, appraisals and residual value forecasting, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, audits and operational alignment, and Mente 360, a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program. With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, and Portland, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries. Mente Group is a member of International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). For more information, visit http://www.mentegroup.com.
