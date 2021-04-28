City+Ventures and Mente Group Partner to Create Aquila Aviation Ventures Investment Group

Aquila Aviation Ventures will identify and invest in high-growth firms within the private aviation sector.”
— Aquila Aviation Ventures CEO Brian Proctor
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny White, co-founder of Omaha’s City+Ventures, and Brian Proctor, president and CEO of Mente Group, headquartered in Dallas, have partnered to create Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC, a new investment group formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth.

Aquila Aviation Ventures consists of Millbrook Air, a City+Ventures aircraft management company and charter operator based at Stewart International Airport in New York, and Mente Group, a full-service aviation consulting business and aircraft brokerage service. Both companies operate as standalone platforms, and will shift to be under the leadership of Proctor, who becomes Aquila Aviation Ventures’ Chief Executive Officer.

“City+Ventures’ expertise identifying growth opportunities focused on exceptional customer experiences, along with Millbrook Air and its fleet of business jets, are a perfect combination with Brian Proctor’s aviation expertise, to propel Aquila Aviation Ventures to new heights in private aviation,” said Danny White, City+Ventures co-founder.

“Aquila Aviation Ventures will identify and invest in high-growth firms within the private aviation sector,” said Brian Proctor, chief executive officer of Aquila. “And as part of the partnership, Mente Group has been recapitalized, providing it with growth capital to expand its platform and provide new and innovative services. The Millbrook operation will serve as a launch point for new products and concepts, taking advantage of unfulfilled segments in aviation.”

About City+Ventures

City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots, but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; a private jet management and charter company; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures’ proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list. For more information, visit https://city-ventures.com/.

About Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC

Aquila Aviation Ventures is an investment company formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth. The company identifies and invests in high-growth firms within the business aviation sector. The company holds Millbrook Air, a charter and aircraft management company, and Mente Group. Aquila recently invested in Mente Group, which has permitted it to recapitalize in order to expand its platform and fund high quality products.

About Millbrook Air

Millbrook Air, an aircraft management and charter company headquartered at Stewart International Airport in New York, operates a fleet of Cessna Citation, Embraer Phenom, Bombardier Challenger, and Gulfstream business jets. An ARGUS Platinum Operator, Millbrook Air supports a diverse fleet based throughout the United States and operating around the world. For more information, visit www.millbrookair.com.

About Mente Group

Mente Group, an aviation advisory and brokerage firm, offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, buying and selling of new and preowned aircraft, appraisals and residual value forecasting, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, audits and operational alignment, and Mente 360, a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program. With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, and Portland, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries. Mente Group is a member of International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). For more information, visit http://www.mentegroup.com.

Media Contacts:
City Ventures

Calli Hite, 1-402-677-5387

Aquila / Mente

Jim Gregory
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

You just read:

City+Ventures and Mente Group Partner to Create Aquila Aviation Ventures Investment Group

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Company/Organization
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
City+Ventures and Mente Group Partner to Create Aquila Aviation Ventures Investment Group
Hartzell Companies Invest in the Future
IADA First Quarter 2021 Market Report Registers Over 200 Preowned Aircraft Deals
View All Stories From This Author