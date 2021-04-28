Legal Outreach Clinic - June 30, Papan's Landing in Topeka

Provided by Kansas Legal Services with funding from the Shawnee County Advocacy Council on Aging (SCACA)

Meet with an attorney for FREE! Kansas Legal Services will be available to meet with community members age 60+ about their specific legal concerns.

Please come take advantage of this great opportunity.

A thirty-minute informational presentation about Powers of Attorney, Living Wills, and Basics of Estate Planning will be held at 9:00 am, followed by an opportunity to have advance directive legal documents such as Powers of Attorney and Living Wills prepared on the spot FOR FREE.

Legal advice on additional topics such as Probate, Collection, and Family Law, or any other civil legal matter, can be provided.

Documents that can be prepared for free include:

Financial Power of Attorney

Health Care Power of Attorney

Living Will

***To reserve your spot to meet individually with Kansas Legal Services staff. contact Debbie Lake in the main office to be added to the sign-up sheet.

No need to sign up to attend the presentation portion of the event.

*Assistance provided on a first come, first served basis.

Individuals will be required to complete a short application form prior to meeting with an attorney.

For additional information, please contact: