Basic Broyhill Lawnmate with Spraygun and Hose Broyhill Lawnmate with Trailer, Boom and Hose Reel Package

Consistency in innovation continues to be a popular choice in turf maintenance

DAKOTA CITY, NE, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BROYHILL’S NEW AND IMPROVED

LAWNMATE SERIES

Consistency in innovation is what Broyhill prides itself in. Their LawnMate series, which continues to be a popular choice for commercial landscaping and lawn care businesses, along with cemeteries, municipalities, and school districts that adhere to strict budgets, now has new and improved variants.

Now featuring low-profile tanks in their 150, 200 and 300-gallon tanks, this new lineup is also available with centrifugal, roller, and diaphragm pumps. They have been designed to increase functionality and deliver on multiple fronts as far as spraying needs go.

To meet all your spraying needs Broyhill offers skid, trailer and boom options that complement the standard handgun that features hanger brackets.

Pump choices cover 8.45 to 104 GPM with pressures ranging from 60 PSI to 550 PSI. Briggs and Stratton engines are used across all their variants. Honda engines are optional on select models. All units in the LawnMate series feature jet agitation.

In addition to the above, the lineup can be made adaptable for a multitude of spraying requirements. By adding a boom assembly, hose reel, and additional spray gun kit with a 100-, 200-, or 300-ft long hose, the LawnMate can easily be customized to suit different spraying needs.

Add a root feeder that facilitates injecting liquid fertilizer into compact and hard soils, and the LawnMate series becomes a force to be reckoned with.

The new LawnMate variants are more than ready to take the market by storm. Broyhill’s core value to innovate is powered by none other than their in-depth analysis of customer needs. Each of their products is testament to this very fact.

Innovating since 1946, Broyhill has been delivering undisputed quality to businesses, nationwide. For more information about the new and improved LawnMate series, please call 800-228-1003 x134, or visit www.broyhill.com. Written queries may be sent via email to sales@broyhill.com.