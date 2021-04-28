Grant Window Open for Urban Tree Planting Projects

NASHVILLE — It’s planting season and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry can help cities and counties, schools, and nonprofit organizations fund urban forestry tree planting projects. The Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) applications are now open to help increase and improve tree populations.

“Trees are essential in our urban areas for healthy lives,” State Forester David Arnold said. “City tree populations provide cleaner air, prevent soil erosion, provide shelter for wildlife, and provide energy savings through shading. I encourage all eligible entities to formulate a project proposal for planting trees in their communities and apply for these grant funds.”

TAEP offers a cost-share program for tree planting on public property, rights-of-way, and private non-profit land with public access. Funds cover half the cost of trees and shipping, contracted planting, mulch, irrigation devices, tree labels, and acknowledgement signs. Grantees are required to use Tennessee-grown trees.

Grant funds can be used for planting on private property on a riparian area, which is a 35-foot transitional area between land that contains a mix of trees, shrubs, grasses and wildflowers and the edge of a river, stream, or creek bank.

Proposals must be submitted electronically by emailing Forestry.Nashville@tn.gov by 4:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, June 4, 2021.

Find more information at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/urban.html.

For assistance with developing a grant project, contact Diane Warwick at 865-617-8829 or diane.warwick@tn.gov.