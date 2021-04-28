Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021-22 US-41 rebuilding project in Houghton starts May 3

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY: US-41

CLOSEST CITY: Houghton

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, May 3, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Fall 2022

PROJECT: Beginning this spring, MDOT will invest $9 million to rebuild 1.1 miles of US-41 from McInnes Drive to Isle Royale Street. The work will include converting the four-lane boulevard section to two lanes with designated turn lanes at major intersections, widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. Work is expected to be suspended for the winter in late September and be completed in fall 2022.

For more information about the project, please visit the project website.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic shifts, lane closures and one-way detours are planned during each summer for this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle and pedestrian safety and operations.

