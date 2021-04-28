GO GREEN: NE DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION + ENVIRONMENTAL STARTUP JUNKLUGGERS LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP FOR A SUSTAINABLE BOSTON
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two leading small businesses in Boston have partnered to promote awareness for environmentally friendly and sustainable service options in an effort to steer Boston towards a green future.
The Junkluggers of Greater Boston provides reliable furniture removal, appliance removal, e-waste recycling, and more. Plus, they donate, recycle, and repurpose as many of your unwanted items as possible - this helps declutter your space and creates a greener community overall. Schedule a free junk removal estimate to learn more. They serve Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Quincy, and areas nearby in Massachusetts.
New England Design & Construction is a creative firm providing sustainable Architectural Design Build services across Boston with a focus on high end and luxury home remodels. Helmed by CEO David Supple, NEDC shares a love for sustainability and are currently mid a custom luxury Passive House retrofit in Somerville. NEDC services Chestnut Hill, Wellesley, Brookline, Newton, Cambridge, Somerville, Back Bay, Beacon Hill and the GBA. Read more about this beautiful Passive House here: https://www.nedesignbuild.com/passive-house/
Both companies share a mutual passion for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions to the challenges of home de-kludge, demolition, design and building--wishing to educate Boston residents along these lines for the sake of the planet’s wellbeing.
One of the key issues humanity faces is the sheer volume of human-generated refuse hitting landfills each year—over 100 million tons in the US alone. The resultant toxin and gas emissions from these landfills contribute markedly to global warming and the contamination of the air, water and soil in their vicinity. Additionally, the US could run out of landfill space within the next 18 years.
The truly sad part is that much of this refuse entering landfills COULD be recycled or upcycled. There are over 12 million tons of reusable clothing/shoes/textiles and over 10 million tons of furniture that make their way into landfills each year in the US. Compounding this tragedy is the $12 billion worth of recyclable packaging that ends up in landfills each year. This is a major unresolved issue for humanity.
“We have developed relationships with charity partners across the Greater Boston area who help get your stuff into the hands of families across the state who really need it. This can be quite meaningful help in these times. Each one of our trucks is able to keep over 6 tons of reusable waste out of landfills each week. That’s over 300 tons of “junk” per truck per year that doesn’t end up in America’s already overflowing landfills.
That’s a pretty meaningful impact for a small company to have, and it’s the reason Stephen and I wake up each morning and do what we do. We love the saying, “Think globally, act locally.” We put our support behind the Bill Gates' of the world to hopefully make meaningful strides in macro policy that will help combat climate change on a global level. But here locally, we want to make it easier for homes and businesses to make more sustainable choices in their daily lives. The Junkluggers makes it simple for Bostonians to declutter while also protecting the environment and giving back to the local community.
Despite the limitations of the pandemic, we’ve wrapped our arms around Boston as our new home and the city in which we will raise our family. We are on a mission to keep Boston green for the next generation of dreamers, and we hope you’ll join us in that mission.”
-Abby Rishworth
Co-Founder - Junkluggers of Greater Boston
Through their actions, the Junkluggers of Greater Boston is able to keep over 80% of the reusable waste they collect from homes and business out of landfills through donations to local charity partners and rigorous recycling efforts. Their goal is to eliminate 100% of reusable waste from landfills by 2025.
Read a full interview with Abby Rishworth here: https://www.nedesignbuild.com/london-calling-from-notting-hill-and-londons-high-finance-to-bostons-south-end-the-story-of-evironmental-entrepreneurs-abby-cushing-and-stephen-rishworth-new-england-design-co/
