Two-Day Detour on Route 96 for Superstructure Replacement

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced a detour will be placed on Route 96 for work on the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) superstructure replacement project on Camp Ground Road within Shawnee State Park in Napier Township, Bedford County.

Work on this project consists of replacement of the campground entrance bridge superstructure along with any miscellaneous construction that needs completed.

This work will require a two-day detour of Route 96 which runs under Camp Ground Road within Shawnee State Park. Traffic will be detoured using State Park Road (main roadway through Shawnee State Park) and Turner Camp Road off of Route 96. Visitors will still be able access all areas of the park following the posted detours. Access to the campground throughout the project will be via Turner Camp Road.

The detour will be in place from 7:00am Thursday, April 29 until 6:00pm on Friday, April 30.

All work on this $636,398 project is expected to be completed by July 18, 2021.

George S. Hann and Son, Inc. of Fort Littleton is the contactor. Work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, PennDOT, 814-696-7101

Jim McCorkle, DCNR Park Manager, 814-733-4218