Rizing acquires attune Consulting, a leading SAP Partner
Combined firms to accelerate migration to SAP S/4HANA for Consumer Industries, Retail, Fashion, Wholesale, E-commerce, and Manufacturing Industries
Now two of the top SAP Partners in Consumer Industries and Fashion are a united force to deliver unmatched value through combined experience, expertise, and scale.”STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rizing, the privately held global SAP® consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of attune Consulting, the SAP S/4HANA partner that focuses on solutions for fashion. The combined companies create an SAP partner with the global reach, scale, and capabilities to support Consumer Industries and Fashion customers along their SAP S/4HANA journey. attune's expertise in delivering SAP S/4HANA to the fashion and lifestyle sectors fully complements Rizing's growing SAP S/4HANA cloud portfolio and consumer industries capabilities.
— Mike Maiolo, CEO, Rizing, LLC
RIZING IS THE GLOBAL BIG BOUTIQUE SAP PARTNER
Rizing, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, is a reputed professional services firm, focused exclusively on SAP with offices in 11 countries and serving customers with specialized skills in Consumer Industries, Enterprise Asset Management, and Human Capital Management. Rizing’s team of 750 employees empowers SAP customers with transformational advisement, products, and services. The acquisition of attune is the latest step in Rizing's growth strategy as a significant global boutique firm, expanding their consumer industries business and SAP S/4HANA solutions across more than 40 countries. attune's team of 500 employees in 10 countries raises Rizing's capacity to meet the increased need for technology solutions worldwide that track, manage and predict customer activity across multiple channels.
"We are very excited to announce that attune consulting has joined Rizing. Together, we will expand our capabilities in SAP Consumer Industries and establish a prominent position across all aspects of the Fashion segment," stated Mike Maiolo, CEO of Rizing. "Customers from both organizations benefit from this transaction. Now, two of the top SAP Partners in Consumer Industries and Fashion are a united force to deliver unmatched value through combined experience, expertise, and scale. For current SAP customers planning their SAP S/4HANA migration, we're here to make that happen around the world.”
attune Consulting is a global boutique consulting company delivering transformative solutions exclusively to the fashion and lifestyle industry. attune empowers companies to transition to the digital age by leveraging the latest SAP technology. With attune’s expertise and services, customers efficiently manage the entire fashion process – from manufacturing, private brand retail, and wholesale with a suite of integrated configurable solutions.
NEW TECHNOLOGIES AND TALENTED RESOURCES MEET FASHION AND CONSUMER INDUSTRIES NEEDS
"This merging of Rizing's and attune's industry knowledge and experience will provide our long-term valuable clients with access to exciting new technologies and talented resources," said Vajira de Silva, CEO of attune. "The strength of the combined companies will allow us to grow into new markets and augment our products and services to better address the needs of existing and new clients."
Rizing is becoming one of the most vital partners in the SAP ecosystem through their combined end-to-end expertise and substantial industry experience. With the acquisition of attune, Rizing has the strongest SAP talent and industry skills worldwide to serve the Fashion and Consumer Industries. It is more important than ever that retailers are prepared to meet customer demand with a frictionless experience, and Rizing’s partnership with attune now establishes Rizing as the global powerhouse technology provider exclusively focused on their success.
About Rizing
It’s the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your SAP journey. Rizing’s objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with cloud technologies from SAP, our Geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products: Blueline, Lyra, Lifecycle Pricing, Carbon, Mercury, and Hydrogen available on the SAP Store. With real-life experiences in business areas like enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so that your business can be everything you want it to be. From targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions, our SAP-certified consultants are focused on your growth. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com.
About attune
attune is an SAP solutions provider to the Fashion and Lifestyle industries, working with global brands and retailers to help them transition to the digital age. A leading SAP partner and collaborator, attune has been extensively involved in SAP offerings for the fashion industry and has deep domain and product know-how. With presence across the globe, attune's delivery capabilities, along with purpose-built accelerators and add-on tools, help fashion brands rapidly respond to shifting market conditions and transform their business performance. Please visit www.attuneconsulting.com for more information.
About One Equity Partners
One Equity Partners (“OEP”) is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.
