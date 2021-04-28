Veriday Announces New Content Curation Feature for Financial Advisor Marketing Platform, Digital Agent
DA Curate powered by UpContent allows users to utilize custom curated topics to power their social media, email marketing, and website conversion efforts.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriday, a leading digital transformation solutions provider, today released the latest update of the leading Financial Advisor marketing platform, Digital Agent.
We are excited to announce our latest technical partnership with UpContent. Together, we are launching the latest feature on Digital Agent: DA Curate.
DA Curate is the first in a series of major feature releases on Digital Agent. DA Curate powered by UpContent allows users to create and utilize custom curated topics to power their social media, email marketing, and website conversion efforts.
The proprietary crawler discovers 3 million articles per month and machine learning algorithms help bring the best articles for your needs. With the ability to create custom topics, financial advisors can find the articles from trusted sources that they want to share with their target audiences; whether that is lifestyle content to relate with your clients, industry information to stay on top of news, thought leadership, or other interests.
The right Content strategy is important because it builds trust, generates leads, and cultivates customer loyalty. There are various types of content that financial advisors will want to leverage to achieve those content marketing benefits. Curated Content is an important part in achieving a balanced content mix.
This is why Veriday is excited about it’s partnership with UpContent and the launch of DA Curate on Digital Agent. We look to bring our users advanced capabilities to enhance and streamline a Financial Advisor’s Content Marketing strategies, allowing them to share valuable content tailored for every step of the client journey, without being taken away from their core activities.
“ We are excited to partner with UpContent to offer curated content to our user community. Combining market leading digital engagement with best in class content will create high impact client experience.” - Marc Lamoureux, CEO, Veriday.
About UpContent
UpContent helps marketing, sales, and HR professionals across a variety of industries build trust, deepen relationships, and drive revenue through strategically curated content. UpContent automatically analyzes over 500,000 articles each week to surface the best content while simultaneously supporting collaboration amongst teams - and seamless distribution to customers and prospects. UpContent easily integrates with leading marketing, sales, and learning and development tools to maximize curation strategies. The company has consistently been named a “Leader” by the unbiased SaaS industry review site G2.
For more information, or to request a personalized demo, visit https://www.upcontent.com.
About Digital Agent
Digital Agent® is an enterprise marketing platform that allows head office marketing teams to boost sales efforts by supporting all stages of the buyer journey to create more personalized connections at scale.
Our integrated marketing cloud is packed with practical features (such as; Websites, Email, Social, Blog, Events, Compliance) that empowers financial advisors to take control of their digital presence and enable marketing departments to easily manage hundreds or thousands of websites and content delivery channels.
For more information about Digital Agent by Veriday here.
About Veriday Inc.
Veriday’s diverse experience, products and professional services allow them to effectively tailor enterprise solutions for partners operating across industries including healthcare, financial services, government, insurance and engineering, providing us with critical insights and deep customer relationships throughout North America.
Click Here to learn more about Veriday.
