Minute Man Declares May the “Month of Giving” - Commits 100% of May Profits to Local and State Food Banks

In addition to donating profits to help those experiencing food insecurity, Minute Man also expands innovative “Currency of Caring” pay-it-forward meal program

Minute Man is excited to expand our unique "Currency of Caring" program to feed and serve those in our community, allowing our customers to participate in the virtuous cycle of serving others.” — Colonel (ret) Matthew T. Fritz, Minute Man COO

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently released statistics regarding levels of food insecurity in Arkansas reveal that over 521,490 people across the state are currently struggling with hunger, of which 162,270 are children. With this realty in mind, Minute Man Restaurants of Arkansas is pleased to announce it has designated May as “Minute Man Month of Giving,” resolving to donate 100% of profits from both their traditional and mobile stores to a variety of food banks and other service programs across the state dedicated to feeding and caring for the hungry.

“Building on our wildly successful ‘Buy-One-Give-One Mobile Meal’ campaign in early April, where we served over 500 free, hot Minute Man meals from one of our mobile restaurants in our food truck fleet to various underprivileged communities in North Little Rock, our team felt it was time to raise the bar to expand the positive impact we can make in addressing this very real problem of food insecurity facing our fellow local citizens,” stated Brigadier General (Ret) John E. Michel, Co-Owner of Minute Man Arkansas and Managing Director of the Minute Man Foundation. “As we all work together to overcome the numerous challenges resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic, we believe prioritizing opportunities to live out our Minute Man motto of “Service is our Strength” is more important than ever,” Michel added. “And what better way to communicate our commitment to this important cause then for our team to voluntarily donate an entire month’s profit to help those in our community who are hungry and hurting.”

In addition to the expansive “May Month of Giving” campaign, the Minute Man team is also very excited to announce they are expanding their one-of-a-kind “Currency of Caring” dignified dining discounted meal token program. The new tokens, which can be purchased at any Minute Man location, can be shared with anyone who may be experiencing levels of food insecurity and are redeemable at any of Minute Man’s Mobile food trucks operating across the state for hot, fresh food.

“As we strive to bring innovative, long-term solutions to help reduce levels of food insecurity in our communities, we are leveraging our expanding fleet of mobile food trucks to make it easy for fellow citizens across the state to help provide inexpensive access to high quality hot meals to those in need,” stated Perry J. Smith, President of Minute Man Arkansas. “Given the inherent flexibility of the mobile model, which allows us to establish a predictable service schedule in townships across the state, the new and expanded “Currency of Caring” meal token program will effectively equip and enable people from all walks of life to transform every one of our mobile restaurants into an outpost of grace, compassion, and hope. And who would not want to play a part in promoting this virtuous cycle?” he added.

Please visit www.MinuteManBurgers.com for additional information on the "Currency of Caring Dignified Dining Program" or contact Matthew T. Fritz, Chief Operating Officer, at Matt@MinuteManBurgers.com.

