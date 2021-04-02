Minute Man To Feed 500 In Underserved Arkansas Community For Free In Event With Officer Tommy Norman And Ben E. Keith

Minute Man Launches "Buy One Give One" Campaign To Feed The Hungry In Arkansas! Minute Man Restaurant located in Jacksonville, AR serves charcoal-grilled hamburgers and chicken Minute Man of Arkansas - the Legendary Brand is Back! "Service Is Our Strength!"

Legendary Arkansas-brand with motto, "Service Is Our Strength!" launches community caring initiative, pledging to serve 500 free meals on Saturday, 1 April

The entire Minute Man brand can best be described in two words: Service and Caring. Saturday’s 500 free meal give away reflects our commitment in action, not merely words.” — General John E. Michel, USAF (retired), Minute Man Chief Innovation Officer

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minute Man Jacksonville, the first new restaurant in the legendary 60-year-old brand, yesterday announced its plans to feed five hundred (500) people for free in an underserved community with its new food truck, Minute Man Mobile. On Thursday afternoon, during a live-streamed announcement with Officer Tommy Norman, Minute Man shared they will distribute 500 meals to hungry residents on Saturday, 1 April, at an 11am community event located at 1505 West 18th Street in North Little Rock. Minute Man's partner-distributer, Ben E. Keith, has generously donated paper-supplies and water to support the event. This community outreach event fulfills Minute Man's "Buy One Give One" campaign, where meals purchased by patrons of their new food truck fleet supported Minute Man's intent to help fight hunger in Arkansas with free meals in underrepresented or underserved Little Rock area communities.

Minute Man's Motto is "Service Is Our Strength!" Nowhere is their call to action more evident than in the activities of the Minute Man Foundation, a 501-c-3 Not-for-Profit Foundation which aims to provide qualified U.S. military veterans of all branches of service access to low to no cost hospitality licensing and franchising opportunities to support Minute Man's objective of creating more VETREPRENEURS—veteran owned and operated small businesses, across the United States. The restaurant also offers a unique "Currency of Caring" program in their store which allows patrons to take an active part in the charitable activities. Minute Man also sells low-priced "Wooden Nickels" which patrons can share with members of their community in need of a hot, fresh meal. The Minute Man commitment to service and leadership in the community is a hallmark of the historic brand which continues to this day.

Minute Man was originally founded in Little Rock, Arkansas back in 1948. On 11 Sep 2020, Perry Smith and partner, General John Michel (USAF, retired) launched the first new restaurant in over 20-years in Jacksonville, AR serving historic favorites like charcoal-grilled hamburgers, crispy battered fries, innovative shakes and their famous radar pies. New to the menu is rotisserie chicken grilled to perfection over charcoal on a specially-made rotisserie. Since the new restaurant's opening, Minute Man has served thousands of devoted fans and has recently deployed a unique and highly-desired food truck fleet which now includes the "Space Shuttle Cafe," all of which are available by request via the company's website at http:/www.MinuteManBurgers.com

