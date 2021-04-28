Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®: Back in the Saddle

Laconia Motorcycle Week© June 12-21, 2021

LACONIA, NH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a pandemic-postponed 2020, Laconia Motorcycle Week®, the world’s oldest motorcycle rally®, returns to New Hampshire for its 98th year in its traditional mid-June time slot. For many motorcycle enthusiasts and local businesses, the news comes as a sign at least, that life is returning to normal. “I’ve lived in the area for a very long time,” says Meghan Doptis of Laconia, “Motorcycle Week is a big part of our lives. Whether you attended or not, there was no escaping the excitement, sound of rumbling motorcycles and increased activity all over the state. For us, it signifies the start of summer. Not experiencing that last June, was kind of surreal. Really sad.”

While last year’s event did eventually take place in August, it lacked most of its signature events and, of course, ‘normal’ attendance. “We estimate last year’s rally had about one third of the people we normally see,” estimates Charlie St. Clair, Director for the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association. “Many people, for good reason, were reluctant to travel and those who wanted to come, had difficulty finding lodging because they were competing with summer vacationers. This year will be a lot different. You can already feel it.”

With the state’s robust vaccination program and safety guidelines changing weekly, a lot of the details for this year’s event are still being worked on, but one thing is certain: The 98th Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week will be happening June 12-20, 2021. Expect some restrictions such as mask wearing whenever social distancing cannot be maintained, limited live entertainment and attendance limitations at some establishments. The popular Tower Street Hill Climb Expo occurs on Tuesday, June 15th from Lakeside Avenue and is a perfect lead-in to the legendary Gunstock AMATEUR Hill Climb at Gunstock Mountain Resort, which takes place on Wednesday, June 16th. Vendors will be set-up throughout Weirs Beach as well as at NH Motor Speedway and Laconia Harley-Davidson. Although some restrictions are expected at area establishments, you can count on unrestricted riding opportunities as rally goers enjoy New Hampshire’s scenic roads through the White Mountains, the Lakes Region and along the seacoast. As always, organized rides and gypsy tours will take place throughout the week. Keep checking the official Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® website for details.

Laconia Motorcycle Week® gives great appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially our Presenting Sponsors: Progressive, AMSOIL and Team Motorcycle, as well as the State of New Hampshire for their large financial support of our rally each year.

