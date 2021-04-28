NSP staff assault prompts searches

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-57)

April 27, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Targeted searches of housing units at the Nebraska State Penitentiary were conducted today by staff members from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Yesterday, an inmate assaulted a staff member at the penitentiary, resulting in a serious* injury. The inmate involved in that incident was determined to be intoxicated. Today’s search focused on confiscating contraband, including homemade alcohol, K2 and other prohibited drugs and items.

The staff member who was assaulted went to the hospital for treatment of head injuries. She was also kicked in the abdomen and the leg. Even after he was restrained, the inmate remained combative. During a medical assessment, he spit on another staff member several times.

More than a dozen staff members from other facilities joined team members from NSP and members of the agency’s K-9 team to search select areas of the penitentiary. Throughout that process, the facility has remained on modified operations*.

Results of the investigation into the assault will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.

*Modified operations is defined as, actions taken to more closely control movement of inmates within a facility due to safety and security needs. Can include confinement in cells of a portion of the inmate population, cancellation of program/work activities, and direct escort of certain inmates – as determined by the warden/designee.