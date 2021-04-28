Five Students Win Prestigious Scholarship for MATHCOUNTS Alumni

Support from Raytheon Technologies allowed for more scholarship awards than ever before

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MATHCOUNTS Foundation today announced five winners of the 2021 MATHCOUNTS Alumni Scholarship. With support from the U.S. Department of Defense STEM, MATHCOUNTS traditionally awards one Alumni Scholarship annually. This year, support from Raytheon Technologies enabled MATHCOUNTS to award four additional scholarships.

Created in 2014, the MATHCOUNTS Alumni Scholarship recognizes outstanding alumni whose experiences in MATHCOUNTS were influential. This year’s winners — all high school seniors — will each receive a $3,000 award:

• Andrew Cai of Sugar Land, Texas is a three-time MATHCOUNTS national competitor who created free online math lessons to support online learning during the pandemic.

• Dev Chheda of Charlotte, North Carolina is a MATHCOUNTS coach and event volunteer who developed an algorithmic solution to address gerrymandering.

• William Hu of Staten Island, New York is the founder of a local math club who helped establish a new MATHCOUNTS Competition Series chapter for his home borough.

• Khushi Kohli of Overland Park, Kansas is a girls-in-math advocate who runs art-based math competitions and developed a docking model to aid cancer drug design.

• Sophie Wu of San Diego, California is a volunteer math educator who leads a local chapter of a non-profit organization that runs math events for girls.

“We are so proud of these five incredible alumni,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “They illuminate not only the impact MATHCOUNTS can have on students, but also the impact MATHCOUNTS students can have on their communities in a variety of ways.”

The winners were selected from a pool of 176 applicants following multiple rounds of review by a panel of MATHCOUNTS national staff. The MATHCOUNTS Alumni Scholarship is open to high school seniors and college students who participated in a MATHCOUNTS program when they were in middle school.

“On behalf of everyone at Raytheon Technologies, I’m proud to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s MATHCOUNTS alumni scholarship winners,” said Tracey Gray, vice president of Communications and External Affairs at Raytheon Intelligence & Space and MATHCOUNTS board member. “These alumni demonstrate the positive impact participating in MATHCOUNTS can have not only on an individual student but on their community as well. They deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments and for using their problem solving and math skills to make a difference in their communities.”

About the MATHCOUNTS Foundation

MATHCOUNTS is a nonprofit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. For more than 30 years, MATHCOUNTS has provided free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Materials and information are available at www.mathcounts.org.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.