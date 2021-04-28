Sweets For Sweeheart Medical Center Workers
Local Medical Center Workers receive Mother's Day Gift from
The Salvation Army Woman's Auxiliary.
West Palm Beach, Florida (April 27, 2021) – On May 7th, the Woman’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will be presenting assorted boxes of See’s Candies to Mr. Timothy Howard so that they can be distributed to all the female health care workers at the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center for Mother’s Day (May 9th). The gesture coincides with National Salvation Army Week that starts on Mother’s Day.
“Each year around the Christmas holiday, we receive a generous donation of See’s Candies from a vendor at Palm Beach Gardens Mall to use for our Spring “Hearts of Gold” Luncheon,” said Maria Mamlouk, President of the Woman’s Auxiliary. “Since we’re not having our annual luncheon this year due to COVID, the ladies wanted to use the candies to bless others, and so chose the Medical Center.” Co-Presidents of the Auxiliary, Margaret Vitale and Maria Mamlouk, will be present to hand out the candies. Each box will also enclose the following message: “The Salvation Army Woman’s Auxiliary would like to thank you for your devotion to saving lives and present you with a small token of sweetness to make your day brighter.”
The Women’s Auxiliary, a group of volunteer women, raises funds to support Salvation Army programs that overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services including food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need.
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world. The Salvation Army nationally helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.
For more information on becoming a member of the Women’s Auxiliary and/or make a financial contribution to The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530 and/or visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.
