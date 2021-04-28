SMFi Korea & Lepton Software India Selected as Winners for Joint Technology R&D Projects in Korea and India
National Research Foundation of Korea
Global Innovation and Technology Alliance
Lepton Software, India
Partners will develop state-of-the-art solutions & demonstrate prototypes within the next two years through this joint R&D cooperation between Korea & India.
Both our Indian and Korean technology partners have complementary technical capabilities in developing this new mobile Internet solution”NAMDAEMUN, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMFi (Korean Ministry of Science and ICT) and Lepton Software (India Department of Science & Technology) were selected as the project execution company of the international joint technology development project program of the governments of Korea and India. South Korea's SMFi is an innovator company that provides low-cost Internet infrastructure solutions based on wireless transmission lines, and India's Lepton is a global innovator that provides location data intelligence and analysis solutions. These two innovative companies plan to develop core technologies to produce mobile Internet products tailored to the user environment that provide affordable Internet services in various terrains such as cities, rural areas, and isolated areas in each country.
— Rahul Kulshreshtha, Director of Strategic Planning at GITA
These joint research and development efforts are expected to have a revolutionary impact in providing infrastructure and low-cost user connectivity for use in rural India and in disaster prevention and other key areas.
The Korea-India International Joint Technology Development Program is a project managed by the Ministry of Science, ICT, and ICT in both countries, and its main goal is to support challenging and mutually collaborative R&D projects between Korean and Indian innovative companies.
Dr Rajeev Saraf, CEO of Lepton, said, "This project recognizes Lepton's expertise in over 25 years of geolocation know-how and Lepton's capabilities in designing remote-based Internet and building scalable Internet networks. Developed products can improve Internet connectivity and infrastructure in developing countries and enable Internet expansion in many areas.”
Partners in both countries will develop commercially available technical support solutions and demonstrate prototypes within the next two years through this international R&D cooperation between Republic of Korea and Republic of India.
South Korea's SMFi will develop the core technology of a highly efficient on- demand network system, and Lepton will develop a technology that utilizes location data intelligence and finally develop a commercial prototype.
“As the Internet is growing in influence in all fields such as politics, education, society, economy, and industrial issues, mobile O2I (On-demand and On-Site)
The on-demand system is expected to be very promising for the Indian market, which expects low-cost, high-quality Internet services as new business opportunities. In addition, we will be able to provide low-cost Internet services not only in India but also in underdeveloped areas including Africa.”
said Minsoo Kim, CEO of WTIA, SMFi’s parent company, and CEO of SMFi.
Rahul Kulshreshtha, Director of Strategic Planning at the Global Innovative Technology Association (GITA), said, "Both our Indian and Korean technology partners have complementary technical capabilities in developing this new mobile Internet solution."
The Korea-India International Joint Technology Development Program promoted by the Korean government, the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF), the Government of India and the Global Innovation Technology Association (GITA) is a Global R&D program that supports R&D and commercialization of innovative technology companies in Korea and India.
Rohan F. Britto
WTIA Co., Ltd
+971 55 635 0635
