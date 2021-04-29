Salsa Kings Changes Its Focus from Group Classes to Private Sessions

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios has a new focus.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that it has changed its focus from group classes to private sessions.

"Take your dancing to the next level for that important event or special someone with couple dance classes or a private dancing lesson for yourself," said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. "Our Casino dance school has changed its focus from group classes to private sessions catering to clients needing wedding/quince choreography as well as those looking to take their Latin dancing into the competition and showcase levels.”

Fernandez explained that in the solo or private dancing lesson or couple dance classes, individuals will learn how to master timing, master connection, master confidence, master communication, and master creativity.

“With 24 years of focused study about what it takes to have real results on the dance floor, we have truly perfected our curriculum to give you exactly that,” Fernandez said.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

Salsa Kings, which recently moved to a new location at 13944 SW 8th St #209 Miami, FL 33184 (the second floor of the San Miguel Shopping Center), is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms.

Salsa Kings has gained more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit www.salsakings.com/blog.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

13944 SW 8th St #209

Miami FL 33184

United States