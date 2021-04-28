Fort Lupton, Colorado Horse Owner Continues To Seek Help From the Public to Find Her Stolen Foal

Missing Gypsy Foal

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the safe return of the young horse.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, April 27th, Colorado horse owner Caiti Hladky shared that there is a reward for her colt’s safe return and asked that anyone with information come forward to help her.

Her days old foal was discovered missing April 21st. The Gypsy colt, born just four days earlier, was taken sometime between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 20th, and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday the 21st. The colt was removed from the property north of Fort Lupton.

In an earlier update on April 22nd, the Welds County Sheriff Department posted the following information to their Facebook page “We are asking the public to keep their eyes open for this days old horse. Note the pattern of its coat, which is unique to each animal. Take particular note of the unique pattern of the coat near the colt's hind legs.

Although it's possible a colt this young could survive from bottle feeding, it's more likely its been paired with a nurse mare.

Anyone who thinks they've encountered a similar looking horse or who has any information about this case is asked to call Weld County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (970) 350-9600 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).”

A hound was recently brought in to help detect the scent of either a suspect or the foal. Caiti Hladky is asking that her colt be safely returned to her. If anyone is able to provide any information that will help bring this little horse back home please contact law enforcement directly at numbers listed above.

Contact Weld County.