Mike Shapiro, Entrepreneur, Leading Investor, Author, Managing Director of Plunk, Interviewed in DotCom Magazine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Mike Shapiro, a leading Entrepreneur, Investor, Corporate Coach, Author, and inspirational Managing Director of Plunk has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.
Mike Shapiro of Plunk joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Mike Shapiro discusses the newest offerings of Plunk, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares pleasant thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Mike Shapiro joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Mike Shapiro was marvelous. He has excellent background in the Entrepreneurship, Investing Corporate Coaching and writing. The success of Plunk is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Mike Shapiro on the video series. Interviewing Mike Shapiro was a lot of fun, educational and enjoyable. It was amazing to have Mike Shapiro on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”
Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Mike Shapiro of Plunk has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly delighted to have Mike Shapiro on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Plunk. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many dynamic and talented people are building amazing companies. Mike Shapiro and Plunk are providing a superb service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background in real estate to build a peerless company. As we scout the world for incredible entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Mike Shapiro who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Mike Shapiro”.
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
To learn more about how Mike believes in finding joy in the success of others, please visit Mike at SHAPIRO METHOD
