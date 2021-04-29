CANB LOGO CANB Extraction CANB Wellness CANB Products 1 CANB Products 2

CANB is Partnering with Global Brands, showing Strong gross margins of 84% and the acquisition of Pharmacokinetics Tech makes CANB one to Watch

Can B Corp (OTCMKTS:CANB)

We are optimistic for growth with a return to more normalcy as more and more restrictions ease from the Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to leveraging our R&D and production facility in Lacey, WA” — CEO Marco Anfonsi

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CANB is Partnering with Global Brands, showing Strong gross margins of 84% and the acquisition of Pharmacokinetics Tech makes CANB one to WatchCan B Corp. ( Stock Symbol: CANB ) is Well Positioned to Serve All Levels of the Emerging Market for High Quality Products Under Multiple Brands; Significant Acquisitions in Play to Expand Assets and Product Lines Product Producer for Medical, Online and Direct Consumer Sales. Operating R&D, Production and Hemp Grow Cultivation Facilities. 2020 Financial Results Show Strong Gross Margin of 84%. Acquisition for Pharmacokinetics Tech and Partnering with Global Brands. Agreement to Acquire Assets of Imbibe Health Solutions LLC, a Developer and Marketer of Wellness and Related Products. Partnered with Dr. Karl Zarse for a Super Immune Boosting Supplement.Can B Corp. (CANB) is a Health & Wellness company providing the highest quality cannabidiol (CBD) products under the brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil and Duramed. CANB utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. CANB is also a license holder of the LifeGuardBrand in developing a line of consumer products. CANB has successfully launched Super Foods, a line of nutritional supplements. CANB owns and operates an R&D and production facility in Lacey, WA and Green Grow Farms, a licensed hemp grow and cultivation in New York.For investors CANB has a very attractive share structure with about 16.6 million shares outstanding and a public float of only about 7.7 million shares. This small share structure can allow CANB stock to move up easily on positive developments. CANB also maintains the high standards for a fully reporting, OTCQB listing. Full Year 2020 Results Announced with Strong Gross Margin of 84%On April 14th CANB announced operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. During the year CANB took action to right-size expenses, focus its energy on higher margin revenue opportunities and improve positioning for future growth and profits.Key Recent Highlights: Closed $2.8 million debt financing from an institutional investor, enabling the pay off and elimination of all prior outstanding convertible notes without penalty. Tripled production with the installation of new high-speed equipment to expand production at its Pure Health Products facility in Lacey, Washington. Raised a total of $4.0 million in equity with ongoing Reg A offering. Cash balance of $1.7 million, as of April 2021.Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 vs. 2019: Gross Profit Increased from 74% in 2019 to 84% in 2020 a 10% Increase. Operating Expenses Decreased $1.8 million a 24% Decrease. Operating Loss Decreased $1.5 million a 26% Decrease. Cash balance of $0.5 million.Key Events Subsequent to the End of 2020: Closed on the acquisition of assets and talent from a hemp derivative development and manufacturing group. A newly formed wholly owned subsidiary,Botanical Biotech LLC ("BB"), will be the new home for Florida-based research & development laboratory and extraction facility for CANB. BB will focus on developing and implementing new pharmacokinetics technology and partnering with global and emerging brands to create innovative products and solutions that are positioned for sustainability and wellness and are culturally driven. Signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Imbibe Health Solutions LLC ("Imbibe"), a developer and marketer of CBD and related products.Imbibe has developed several CBD health and wellness products including topical salves, bath soaks, massage oils, and energy and dietary supplements. CANB will be putting Imbibe into one of its current inactive wholly-owned subsidiaries and will be renaming that subsidiary to reflect the products and culture that comes with the Imbibe acquisition. Partnered with Dr. Karl Zarse who has launched ImmuneX2, a super immune boosting twice a day AM/PM supplement. The two entities have developed a cooperative medical office affiliate program to share in the revenues of ImmuneX2. CANB will be targeting medical professionals and direct-to-consumer sales channels to proactively optimize immune systems.Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020:Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1,709,669, a decrease of $595,834 or 26%, compared to $2,305,503 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Essentially, nationally elective surgeries were curtailed in favor of emergency use of all operating rooms and facilities, which dramatically curtailed the use of the CANB ultrasound device associated with patient recovery. Additionally, distributor and medical office sales of CANB main-line CBD products such as tinctures and salves were diminished due to closing and limited access to medical office facilities, again directly tied to the COVID pandemic.For more information on Can B Corp. (CANB) visit: www.canbiola.com and www.CanBCorp.com DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FPS/CA is news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by the company for dissemination of this Article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

CANB Canbiola Interview with CEO Marco Alfonsi