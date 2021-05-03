New Hot Hatha Yoga class by Heart Alchemy Yoga with Bikram Yoga teacher Maggie Grove

Hot Hatha Yoga Maggie Grove Home of Hot Hatha Yoga Bikram Yoga 60 Minute Class Hot Yoga / Bikram Yoga 60 minutes full class

Heart Alchemy releases a new Hot yoga class featuring Maggie Grove, YouTube's #1 Bikram Yoga teacher, a perfect and intense routine to practice at home.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga is proud to release with a new Hot Hatha Yoga class featuring Maggie Grove, YouTube's #1 Bikram Yoga and Hot Yoga teacher, a perfect and intense Yoga routine to practice at home.

Maggie’s new routine combines the strength and concentration building aspects of a traditional Hatha Yoga practice with the cleansing power of hot yoga, so it’s perfect for those who are interested in building flexibility, balance and core strength.

This intense and inspiring hot yoga strong Hatha practice was also created to increase concentration ability, reduce anxiety and achieve stress relief in a healthy and dynamic way.

"We are really excited to have Maggie back with a new Bikram Yoga class. Doing this type of routine regularly can help people feel more active, revitalized, relaxed and grounded", says Michelle Goldstein, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.

Check out this powerful class here https://youtu.be/OUk3X8GEuNM

And the Hot Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7MXmt-92VT4XQwQMvm9mt4V

About Maggie Grove

Maggie began her yoga journey over 15 years ago while living in New York City. She had a successful career as an actress, working alongside actresses such as Chloe Sevigny and Mischa Barton to name a few. But there was an inner longing for something more. Maggie came down with a virus that took over her body for several weeks. The virus was diagnosed as stress-induced. This led Maggie to her first yoga class. Such clarity and peace came to her that she never turned back.

Bikram Yoga Chelsea just opens 4 blocks from her 400 sq ft apartment. Maggie became a regular -she loved connecting with her body through movement and finding peace of mind. Under the guidance of studio owner John Golterman, Maggie got certified in Bikram Yoga 2005. She taught in Bikram studios throughout New York City for several years.

Her acting career brought her to Los Angeles. She continued to teach Bikram Yoga while acting in various films and commercials. She became a certified Kundalini Yoga Instructor at Yoga West during this period.

Maggie married a musician. Knowing children were on her horizon, she completed The Khalsa Way Prenatal Yoga training. Studying with Tej Khalsa and Gurmukh, this training inspired Maggie to become a birth and postpartum doula. She has guided numerous women through childbirth for over 10 years. Maggie then began teaching Prenatal Yoga, Mommy & Me Yoga, and Power Yoga at The Yoga Collective in Santa Monica & Yoga West among various other studios.

During this time Maggie yearned for more knowledge on holistic living. Naturally, this brought her to Ayurveda - the sister science of yoga. After completing her DASc in 2008 through Kerala Ayurveda, she studied in various ayurvedic clinics throughout Pune, India. Maggie currently conducts private consultations to help bring individuals back into balance physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Yoga has remained the one constant in her life. Yoga is her lighthouse...continuously bringing her back to her inner light and strength.

Maggie is honored to guide you on your yoga journey.

Maggie currently has 2 children and resides in Long Beach, CA.

Find Maggie on http://www.maggiegrove.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/maggiegrove2017

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, quarantine yoga classes, sound healing videos, yoga workout videos, tantra videos, and meditation videos. The channel now features over 400 videos, 100,000 subscribers, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Hot Yoga at Home! - Hatha Yoga Class with Maggie Grove